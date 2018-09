Naomi Osaka grabbed a slice of tennis history on Thursday, beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open semi-finals to become the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Osaka, a 20-year-old based in Florida who was in the last four of a Major for the first time, will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the championship match on Saturday.

Williams raced past Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0.

