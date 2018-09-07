It’s an impressive line-up for the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open with the defending champion (Rafael Nadal), two former champions (Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro) and a runner-up (Kei Nishikori). It hasn’t been an entirely smooth sailing for the four, as they have dropped at least a set in making the semi-finals.

Nadal had to survive a tricky fifth set tie-break in the quarter-final against ninth seed Dominic Thiem to set up the semi-final clash against del Potro, who also had to play two tie-breakers in his last-eight clash against the big-serving John Isner. Two-time champion Djokovic, who is on a redemption run, is aiming for the second Grand Slam title in a row after winning Wimbledon.

The semi-final appearance at New York is Nishikori’s best result in a Slam this year after being plagued by fitness issues. So, he’d be desperate to make the most of it and look to win his first-ever Slam here.

Rafael Nadal v Juan Martin del Potro

SEEDING:- Rafael Nadal - 1, Juan Martin del Potro - 3 HEAD TO HEAD:- Nadal leads 11-5 2018 Wimbledon (Grass) QF Nadal 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4



7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 2018 French Open (Clay) SF Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

6-4, 6-1, 6-2 2017 US Open (Hard) SF Nadal 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2

4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 2016 Rio Olympics (Hard) SF Del Potro 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) 2013 Shanghai (Hard) SF Del Potro 6-2, 6-4

6-2, 6-4 2013 Indian Wells (Hard) F Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

4-6, 6-3, 6-4 2011 Davis Cup (Clay) F Nadal 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0)

1-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0) 2011 Wimbledon (Grass) R16 Nadal 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 2011 Indian Wells (Hard) SF Nadal 6-4, 6-4

6-4, 6-4 2009 US Open (Hard) SF Del Potro 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

6-2, 6-2, 6-2 2009 Montreal (Hard) QF Del Potro 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

7-6 (7/5), 6-1 2009 Miami (Hard) QF Del Potro 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3)



6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) 2009 Indian Wells (Hard) QF Nadal 6-2, 6-4

6-2, 6-4 2007 Queen’s Club (Grass) R32 Nadal 6-4, 6-4

6-4, 6-4 2007 French Open (Clay) R128 Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 6-2

7-5, 6-3, 6-2 2007 Miami (Hard) R16 Nadal 6-0, 6-4 ROAD TO SEMI-FINAL:- Nadal: beat David Ferrer (retired) 6-3, 3-4; beat Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; beat Karen Khachanov 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(9), 7-6(7); beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-4; beat Dominic Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-6(7)



Del Potro: beat Donald Young Jr. 6-0, 6-3, 6-4; beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(7); beat Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 7-6(8), 6-3; beat Borna Ćorić 6-4, 6-3, 6-1; beat John Isner 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-2

World number one and defending champion Nadal, a three-time US Open champion takes on 2009 winner and world number three Del Potro in their third Grand Slam meeting this year.

Nadal cruised past del Potro in straight sets in the semi-finals of Roland Garros on the way to his 11th French Open crown.

Their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon was another affair altogether although it was again Nadal who emerged victorious after rallying from two sets to one down to win in four hours and 48 minutes.

Nadal has won 11 of their 16 meetings, but they are 5-5 on hardcourts including Del Potro’s semi-final US Open win in 2009 and Nadal’s semi-final win on the way to the title in Flushing Meadows last year.

“He’s a great player everywhere,” Nadal said of Del Potro. “I will have to play at my highest level to keep having chances of success.”

Del Potro’s take: “I like to play always with the number one of the world – doesn’t matter the tournament or the conditions or the weather. I just have the chance to play the greatest in this sport, and it’s amazing for me.”

Kei Nishikori v Novak Djokovic

SEEDING:- Kei Nishikori - 21, Novak Djokovic - 6 HEAD TO HEAD:- Djokovic leads 14-2 2018 Wimbledon (Grass) QF Djokovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 2018 Rome (Clay) QF Djokovic 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

2-6, 6-1, 6-3 2018 Madrid (Clay) R64 Djokovic 7-5, 6-4

7-5, 6-4 2016 ATP Finals (Hard) SF Djokovic 6-1, 6-1

6-1, 6-1 2016 Toronto (Hard) F Djokovic 6-3, 7-5

6-3, 7-5 2016 Rome (Clay) SF Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) 2016 Madrid (Clay) SF Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

6-3, 7-6 (7/4) 2016 Miami (Hard) F Djokovic 6-3, 6-3

6-3, 6-3 2016 Australian Open (Hard) QF Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

6-3, 6-2, 6-4 2015 ATP Finals (Hard) RR Djokovic 6-1, 6-1

6-1, 6-1 2015 Rome (Clay) QF Djokovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

6-3, 3-6, 6-1 2014 ATP Finals (Hard) SF Djokovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-0

6-1, 3-6, 6-0 2014 Paris (Hard) SF Djokovic 6-2, 6-3

6-2, 6-3 2014 US Open (Hard) SF Nishikori 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 2011 Basel (Hard) SF Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0

2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 2010 French Open (Clay) R64 Djokovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS:- Djokovic: beat Márton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; beat Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2; beat Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3; beat João Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; beat John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Nishikori: beat Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-2, 6-3; beat Gael Monfils (retired) 6-2, 5-4; beat Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; beat Marin Čilić 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-4

Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 US Open champion, will have a chance to avenge his loss to Nishikori in the semi-finals in 2014 – when the Japanese player finished runner-up to Marin Cilic.

The good news for Djokovic: Since losing two of his first three matches against Nishikori he has won all 13. That includes a four-set victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where Djokovic burst out of his malaise to win make his first title in more than a year his 13th Grand Slam crown.

Djokovic continued his impressive form with a Cincinnati Masters title in August.

Nishikori, like Djokovic hindered by injury last year, is also on the upswing as his gritty five-set victory over former champion Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals showed.

“He’s got one of the best two-handed backhands in the game and very quick,” Djokovic said. “Has phenomenal footwork. He’s definitely a top-5, top-10 player. I’m expecting a tough one.”

Nishikori’s take: “I don’t have a great record against Novak, but always it’s been a tough match last couple of years. I’ve seen a chance, but I haven’t been able to make the last step. Especially after coming from injury, I’m enjoying this challenge.”

With imputs from AFP