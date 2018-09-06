Indian athletics

After Continental Cup medal, Asian Athletics Championships the next challenge for Arpinder Singh

Arpinder will be looking to improve on his bronze medal from 2013.

by 
AFP

Arpinder Singh is by his own admission, a huge fan of the social media platform Instagram, as evidenced by his 22,000 followers and his 400-plus posts.

When the chance to click a picture with Christian Taylor, the world’s leading long jumper arose, Arpinder didn’t hesitate. Up went the picture with his biggest competitor at the IAAF Continental Cup at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old set a benchmark, by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the Continental Cup.

View this post on Instagram

With worlds best triplejumper @taylored2jump

A post shared by Arpinder Singh (@arpinder_) on

The competition’s format, different from those used in most athletics competitions, helped Arpinder break new ground in becoming the first Indian medallist at the global meet, pipping Neeraj Chopra to the feat.

Arpinder’s 16.59 metres jump on his first attempt was enough for him to make the final four, as Cristian Napoles of Cuba finished fifth despite recording a 17.07 metre jump as Taylor, representing the Americas had recorded a higher jump of 17.59.

With a 16.33 metre jump on his fourth, Arpinder bettered Nelson Evora of Portugal, bagging the bronze medal. Known as the World Cup till 2010, not to be confused with the World Championships, Arpinder became the first Indian to bag a medal at the re-branded Continental Cup.

For the triple jumper, the year started with the Commonwealth Games, an event at which he was a defending medallist. Having earned a bronze in Glasgow, Arpinder was one of two Indian athletics medallists returning to Gold Coast.

“I was in a bit of discomfort at the Commonwealth Games. I suppose that after missing out on an Olympics berth, there was a bit of nervousness that I had,” says Arpinder.

Discomfort with the lower spine had kept the jumper occupied since the Federation Cup in Patiala. “I was expecting to jump 17 metres, but I was in pain during my landing. I also had two fouls in my first three attempts,” he adds. Arpinder managed a 16.46 metres jump in Gold Coast to finish fourth.

In Jakarta, Arpinder’s first jump was a foul again. “The conditions were hot and humid there. I changed my strategy and took off from 15 centimetres behind the foul line. I was advised by my coaches to do so and it paid off.”

At the Asian Games, his third jump was enough to fetch him the gold. Arpinder managed a best of 16.77 metres to win a Triple Jump for India after a gap of 48 years. Mohinder Singh Gill was the last Indian to achieve the feat in 48 years.

After the win, Arpinder went back to his room at one in the night and found room-mate Tajinder Singh Pal Toor awake. “We share rooms during meets a lot. We listen to a lot of Punjabi music, especially Sidhu Moosewala together. That night, we didn’t celebrate too loudly,” the triple jumper talks about the gold medallists sharing a room.

The Inter-Continental cup brings an end to a long season, with the Open Nationals in Bhubaneswar likely to be skipped by most of the Asian Games contingent. Along with next year’s Federation Cup, the big prizes on offer are the Asian Athletics Championships, along with the World Championships, both to be held in Doha.

“There are two to three top-level competitions in India, so I’ll need more competitions in order to prepare for those. The smaller competitions in Europe could be an option,” he talks about preparations for the two premier athletics meets.

The two medals will put Arpinder on course to add the Asian Athletics Championships title to his kitty. He finished fourth in Bhubaneswar in 2017 after winning bronze in Pune in 2013; he will hope Doha will improve that record.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.