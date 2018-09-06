Indian Shooting

Shooting World Championship: Junior men’s skeet team stays in hunt, Anish Bhanwala misses final

Anish Bhanwala missed the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final event by three points.

by 
AFP

The junior Indian men’s skeet team was on top after day one of qualifiers while Anish Bhanwala missed the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final by three points in the 52nd International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship being held in Changwon, Korea on Monday.

In the junior men’s skeet event, India’s Gurnihal Singh Garcha shot 73 out of 75 to be in second place, Anantjeet Singh Naruka 71 (11th) while Ayush Rudraraju shot 70 (12th). Their combined score of 214 put them in the top spot in the team event. Two more qualifying rounds will take place on Tuesday before the individual final.

Earlier, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar finished fourth in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions junior event. Aishwarya shot 1155 to qualify for the finals in fifth place. In the eight-man final, he finished fourth with a score of 431.7. Iran’s Ali Nekounam won gold in the event.

In the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Anish Bhanwala shot 581 in the qualification round of the following a solid round of 292 in the Rapid Fire stage on Monday. But he fell short of the sixth and final qualifying spot by three points. He shot the same score as Christian Reitz, the reigning Olympic champion, who also did not qualify. China’s Lin Junmin won the gold medal in the event.

Results

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Gurpreet Singh shot 570 in qualifiers to finish 43rd; Shivam Shukla shot 568 to finish 46th

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Junior): Ahnad Jawanda shot 563 in qualifiers to finish 20th, Adarsh Singh shot 558 to finish 25th, Mandeep shot 558 to finish 26th, Team finished 9th with 1679.

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Junior): Fateh Singh Dhillon shot 1138 in qualifiers to finish 38th; C. Sam George Sajan shot 1124 to finish 47th; Team finished 10th with a score of 3417

Men’s 300m Rifle Prone: Akash Kumar Das shot 563 in qualifiers to finish 36th; Team of Akash Kumar Das, Amit Kumar and Parul Kumar shot 1704 to finish 10th

Women’s 300m Rifle Prone: Lajja Gauswami shot 577 in qualifiers to finish 17th; Ranajana Gupta shot 556 to finish 33rd

