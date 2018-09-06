England vs India, 5th Test, day five live: Kohli and Co look to salvage pride
The visitors were reeling at 58/3 chasing a mammoth 464.
Live updates
With Cook gone, there is no international player with 10,000 runs. Amla, with 9022, is the next followed by David Warner (if you call him active), followed by Joe Root.
3:17 pm: Getting Kohli’s wicket late in the day was “pretty awesome”, says England’s Sam Curran. The all-rounder attributed his success with the bat in this series to playing his natural game.
3:12 pm: “It’s all about survival,” says Sanjay Manjerakar at the pitch report. There are a few clouds hovering over The Oval but there is no forecast of rain.
3:07 pm: Sunil Gavaskar thinks that there is a “change in attitude” in the Indian batsmen since 2008, pointing out that the tours post IPL have been poor.
3:00 pm: Alastair Cook called the last four days “surreal”. The former England batsman, who scored his 33rd Test century on Monday, also became the fifth-highest run-getter in red-ball cricket.
2:45 pm: Mohammed Shami attributes his success in this series to watching James Anderson and Stuart Broad – READ
Hello and welcome to the final day of the fifth Test between England and India. India look to avoid a draw. Alastair Cook marked his final England innings with a “dream come true” hundred before James Anderson became the joint most successful fast bowler in Test history by sparking an India collapse at the Oval, late on day four.
Cook made 147 and Joe Root, his successor as England captain, 125 as the hosts piled up 423/8.Anderson then had both Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara plumb lbw as India, needing 464 for an unlikely win, slumped to one for two in reply. That double strike meant Anderson had equalled Australia great Glenn McGrath’s mark for the most Test wickets taken by any fast bowler of 563.
Skipper Virat Kohli’s wicket, though, was a body blow for India. KL Rahul did his reputation no harm and was at an unbeaten 46 at the close of play. The visitors need another 406 runs to win.