England vs India, 5th Test, day four live: Cook, Root in cruise control as hosts’ lead crosses 200
The visitors have their task cut out as the hosts look to pile on the runs at The Oval.
Live updates
ENGLAND 183/2 in 59 Overs (Cook 76, Root 62)
SIX! What a hit. Root dances down the track and hammers Jadeja straight down the ground for a maximum. Clear intent from Root to accelerate since he went past 50. England are not looking to play out a dull draw it would seem.
ENGLAND 174/2 in 59 Overs (Cook 76, Root 55)
Cook becomes the fifth highest run scorer in Test history, going past Kumar Sangakkara. The Oval crowd is on its feet to applaud him. England are in cruise control and that is summed up by Root’s confident forward press.
ENGLAND 167/2 in 57 Overs (Cook 73, Root 52)
Shami has been slightly erratic so far and Root gets to his fifty with a cut down to third man. That was short and wide from the India pacer. The match might slowly be slipping away from India’s grasp. Much needed fifty for Root.
ENGLAND 161/2 in 56 Overs (Cook 72, Root 47)
DROPPED! Rahane spoons his second chance of the match. Yes, the ball came sharply as Root, quite inexplicably, goes for the cut. Cook is edging towards Sangakkara’s run-scoring record and the partnership is closing in on 100. England’s lead, meanwhile, has crossed 200.
ENGLAND 141/2 in 52 Overs (Cook 65, Root 35)
Ishant Sharma is off the field after spraining his ankle. Cook is calmly going about with his task. Now, Jadeja was cut towards the third-man fence for a four. The former England captain is now hogging strike.
ENGLAND 133/2 in 49 Overs (Cook 57, Root 33)
Root, this time, was rattled by Bumrah bouncer. He was hit on the glove and the ball fell in the vacant gully region. Pant, though, continues to be rattled by Bumrah’s skiddy ones coming into the batsman. Two more byes to add to the total.
ENGLAND 129/2 in 47 Overs (Cook 57, Root 32)
We are not sure what Bumrah’s plan was. Kohli, at the slip cordon, was heard saying bahar daal but the pacer continued to test Root with bouncers. Bumrah was touching the 90mph case regularly, though.
ENGLAND 128/2 in 46 Overs (Cook 56, Root 32)
The duo are motoring along nicely. Cook punishes Jadeja, putting away an over-pitched delivery outside-off to the fence. Root then plays a clever late cut to get two more runs to the total.
ENGLAND 121/2 in 45 Overs (Cook 52, Root 30)
Second fifty of the match for Cook. In trademark fashion, Cook flicks off his hips and raises his bat, becoming only the second man to get twin fifties in his farewell test. Bumrah finishes the over well, attacking Root with a bouncer and a skiddy inswinger that hit the batsman in his box.
Bumrah to bowl the second over of the day
ENGLAND 116/2 in 44 Overs (Cook 47, Root 30)
Root gets the first run of the day and a huge roar goes around the stadium as Cook flicks on the leg-side to rotate strike. The deadly Ishant comes back well by beating Root outside off, slowing the pace on the ball by just a touch.
Ishant Sharma to start proceedings
3.30pm: Alastair Cook walks out to bat for the last time in his international career. The crowd in a fairly packed Oval give their hero a standing ovation. The batsman will be hoping to end his career the way he started with a century.
Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the fifth Test match at The Oval. In front of a packed crowd, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari’s defiant display in the first two sessions gave India a fighting chance of taking the upper hand in the match.
However, India endured a fairly frustrating final session with Alastair Cook and Joe Root taking the lead past 150. With eight wickets in hand, England will be fancying their chances. The conditions are not too dissimilar from day four but one recons that the spinners will have a prominent role to play.
Jadeja should fancy his chances, especially after dismissing Moeen Ali with a peach of a delivery – a left-arm spinner’s dream, if you will. As for the hosts, Cook will continue to dominate the headlines. Can he become the highest-scoring left-hander of all-time, going past Kumar Sangakkara? He is not a long way away.