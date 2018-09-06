India in England 2018

James Anderson, King of Swing: How the England star became the most successful pacer in Test cricket

When England achieved a rare series win in India in 2012, MS Dhoni said Anderson had been the difference between the two teams.

by 
Andrew Boyers/Reuters

James Anderson became the latest England paceman to make history at the Oval on Tuesday by setting a new record for the most wickets taken by any fast bowler in Test history.

After Fred Trueman became the first bowler to take 300 Test wickets, a then astounding figure, at the same ground in 1964, he was asked whether he thought anyone would ever break his record.

The England fast bowler replied: “Aye, but whoever does will be bloody tired.”

If anyone had cause to sympathise with those sentiments it was England’s Anderson who, 54 years later at the Oval, took his 564th wicket at this level when, with the hosts needing one more to win, he bowled India tailender Mohammed Shami to seal a 118-run victory in the fifth Test and a 4-1 series win.

In the process, the 36-year-old Anderson, in his 143rd Test, snapped the record he briefly shared with Australia’s Glenn McGrath.

What Trueman could not have foreseen was the increase in the number of Test nations and matches that would take place in the intervening years.

But nothing should detract from Lancashire paceman Anderson’s endurance or skill.

He burst on the scene as a 20-year-old when, after just three one-day games for Lancashire, he was summoned to Australia for a one-day international series.

Anderson made his England debut in Melbourne, taking a modest one for 46 in six overs.

But he improved on the tour and won himself a place in England’s squad for the 2003 World Cup.

Anderson impressed sufficiently to make his Test debut at Lord’s in 2003 and went on to take 26 wickets at an average of 31 in seven Tests that season against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

But his form wavered and for a time Anderson found himself reduced to bowling at cones during England practice sessions.

He was on the outside looking in as England, under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan, assembled the pace attack of Stephen Harmison, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones that would help them win the celebrated 2005 Ashes series.

His distinctive action was subjected to some unwelcome interference from coaches concerned over a potential risk of injury.

As it was, Anderson suffered a stress fracture of the back which saw him miss most of the 2006 season.

But he was back for England’s miserable 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia in 2006/07, taking just five wickets at an average of 82.60.

In the eyes of some critics that series damned Anderson forever as a bowler who thrived in home, swing-friendly conditions.

But he learnt from that chastening experience and, while not alone in preferring home comforts, an overseas record of 174 wickets at 34.15 in 54 Tests is far from negligible.

A softly spoken character off the field, Anderson made a conscious effort to develop a more aggressive persona of ‘Jimmy’ when taking the new ball against the world’s best batsmen.

A key moment in his career came in 2008 when, after a 189-run defeat by New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton, then-England coach Peter Moores dropped Hoggard and Harmison and gave Anderson the new ball for the Wellington Test.

Attack leader

Anderson took five wickets in the first innings and was then the unchallenged leader of England’s attack, a position he has held ever since.

He went on to play a key role in England’s only Ashes triumph in Australia in the past three decades, taking 24 wickets at 26 during their 3-1 success in 2010/2011.

And when, in 2012, England achieved a rare series win in India, MS Dhoni said Anderson had been the difference between the two teams.

By now he had formed a highly effective new-ball partnership with Stuart Broad, whose ability to seam the ball complements Anderson’s skill in gaining late swing through the air.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, is three years older than Alastair Cook, the country’s all-time leading run-scorer, who is retiring from international cricket, with the opener saying he had “nothing left in the tank”.

But Anderson, who no longer plays one-day cricket, shows no sign of stopping.

And while Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan’s all-time mark of 800 Test wickets may prove too much even for Anderson, McGrath believes he could establish a record beyond the reach of any other paceman.

“I have an awful lot of respect for Jimmy,” McGrath told Britain’s Daily Mail in a recent interview.

“I believe once he goes past me he will never be beaten.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.