Indian tennis roundup: Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Vishnu Vardhan reach Shanghai Challenger semis

With India’s World Group Playoff tie against Serbia this weekend, majority of the Indian men’s players are not on action on the tour. Among those in action, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and partner Vishnu Vardhan advanced to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Challenger with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Schnur Brayden and Filip Peliwo on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Indian duo had beaten the Australian pair of Bradley Mousley and Akira Santillan 6-4, 7-6(2).
At the Egypt F18 Futures, India’s Vasisht Cheruku lost 3-6, 0-6 to Stefano Baldoni while Tejas Chaukulkar lost 1-6, 3-6 to Simone Roncalli. The duo then combined to beat Ivan Krivic and Neven Krivokuca 7-6(14), 6-3.
In the doubles, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Aryan Goveas, the top seeds, beat Luca Prevosto and Roncalli 6-2, 6-2. Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi and Vignesh Peranamallur beat Carles Hernandez and Noah Elia Niederer 6-1, 6-3.
Among the women, qualifier Bhuvana Kalva reached the second round of the $15,000 Monastir ITF event in Tunisia. She notched a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Maria Manilova. Sathwika Sama, who had also qualified for the main draw, was beaten by Josephine Boualem 6-1, 7-5.
In the doubles, Sama and Llikhitha Kalava lost to Andrina Peer and Zuger 7-5, 6-1 while Kalva and Sri Vaishnavi Peddi Reddy went down 6-7(4), 5-7 to Paula Arias Manjon and Andrea Lazaro Garcia.
At the $15,000 ITF event in Cairo, both Indians lost in the first round. Elina Nepliy beat Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-3 while Anna Ureke beat Snehal Mane 6-4, 6-0.