Live

SAFF Cup, India vs Pakistan live: Manvir Singh goal gives Blue Tigers the lead

The Pakistani keeper Ijaz Butt made two big saves in the first period but India scored with their first attack of the second half.

by 
AIFF

India’s starting line-up: Vishal Kaith, Sarthak Golui, Salamranjan, Subhashish, Davinder, Ashique, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Nikhil Pujary, Manvir, Farukh

INDIA 1-0 PAKISTAN

Manvir Singh (49’)

Live updates

57’: India 1-0 Pakistan

Manvir Singh with a rash challenge and the referee whips out a yellow card. First of the evening.

49’: GOAALLL!! India 1-0 Pakistan

Manvir Singh gets his second in as many matches. Ashique Kuruniyan runs in behind the defence, he crosses it in and the striker toes it home at the near post.

46’: India 0-0 Pakistan

The second half is off. 45 minutes of regulation time left in this semi-final.

Half-time and it’s 0-0 in Dhaka.

Lots of corners as the Pakistani goalie made two big saves. On the other hand, an indirect free-kick conceded by Kaith could have cost India a goal.

45’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Curling ball in and Kaith comes for the ball, but is caught in no-man’s land. Bashir heads it over the bar.

41’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Farukh Choudhary with a chance at the other end, races clear, but puts it wide. India have scored three first-half goals in this tournaments but none so far.

39’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Oh what’s this! Vishal Kaith picks up a pass from Sarthak Golui and the referee deems it an indirect free-kick inside the box. Luckily for Kaith, it’s straight at him and it’s saved.

33’: India 0-0 Pakistan

‘A perfect stage for football’. Except for a muddy pitch which is making it really difficult for India to play ball out there. Seven corners and nothing to show for them thus far.

27’: SAVE! India 0-0 Pakistan

Ashique with a curler, which is superbly saved by Butt. Another big chance goes begging.

26’: CHANCE! India 0-0 Pakistan

Farukh Choudhary breaks, sprints into the box, and passes it to Manvir Singh. The striker slips and cannot capitalise on the opportunity.

23’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Ashique Kuruniyan with a wayward delivery of a free-kick, which Salam Ranjan Singh can only head behind.

19’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Manvir with a shot way outside the box. It flies over the bar.

11’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Vinit Rai with a long-range shot as Pakistan get bodies behind the ball in the box.

4’: India 0-0 Pakistan

Pakistan have an early free-kick. It’s floated in but Riaz can’t hit the target. The pitch looks like it’ll be difficult to play on, as Vishal Kaith slips during the goal-kick.

07:00 pm: We have kick-off at the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka.

06:55 pm: The last time that Pakistan beat India was in 2005, a 3-0 win in Lahore. Overall, India have a 4-1 advantage when it comes to SAFF Cup matches.

6:45 pm: Stephen Constantine makes three changes to the team which defeated Maldives 2-0 in their last encounter. Ashique Kuruniyan and Sarthak Golui are back into the line-up.

Welcome to the Field’s live updates of India versus Pakistan in this SAFF Cup semi-final. The two rivals will hope to progress through to the finals and join Maldives, who defeated Nepal 3-0.

