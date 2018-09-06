Women's Cricket

Taniya Bhatia stars with bat and behind the stumps as India clinch a thriller against Sri Lanka

The wicket-keeper was player of the match for India who won the second ODI by seven runs.

by 
Player of the match Taniya Bhatia | Screengrab

Taniya Bhatia was the star as India defeated Sri Lanka in Galle by seven runs in a thrilling second ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship on Thursday.

After their thumping nine-wicket win in the first ODI, India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. They also added two points in the race for automatic qualification to the 2021 World Cup, moving to eight points from eight matches.

A crucial 66-ball 68 from wicket-keeper Bhatia made all the difference to India’s total and she followed that up by three dismissals from behind the stumps — two great catches and the decisive final stumping.

Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first at the Galle International stadium.

After losing the in-form Smriti Mandhana early on for just 3 and fellow opener Punam Raut on the same score, India were reduced to 18/2 and pushed on the back foot as runs were hard to come by. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur departed cheaply as well. From there on, captain Raj and Deepti Sharma staged a mini-recovery. The decisive contribution to India’s innings came from Bhatia, playing her second ODI and batting for the first time.

Even as Raj reached her 51st ODI half century, Bhatia was scoring quick runs. She eventually got to a quickfire half century herself and was the sixth batter to be dismissed, but not before taking India to a competitive total.

Sri Lanka’s innings proceeded at a steady pace from the start, without ever taking off. India managed to get early breakthroughs. With the hosts losing three wickets by the 11th over, all the onus was once again on captain Chamari Atapattu who staged a recovery in the company of Shashikala Siriwardene.

While Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were choking the run-rate, the Sri Lankan duo built a hard-fought partnership of 89 runs which was eventually broken in the 36th over, with Siriwardene getting run out on 49. Atapattu was soon dismissed by Shikha Pandey to reduce Lankans to 135/5 in 37 overs. The score then became 165/7 in 41.3 overs (55 needed from 51 balls at that point) when two wickets fell in one over off Poonam Yadav.

When it looked like India were clear favourites to win, the Sri Lankan lower order staged a tremendous fightback. The acceleration came from Nilakshi de Silva, who smashed two sixes in an over by Yadav to reduce the pressure on the hosts. But with victory in sight, de Silva played one big shot too many as Bhatia took a great running catch, with Mansi Joshi delivering the crucial strike.

Deepti Sharma then took the final wicket in the 49th over to help India complete the thrilling win.

Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.