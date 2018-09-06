Taniya Bhatia stars with bat and behind the stumps as India clinch a thriller against Sri Lanka

Taniya Bhatia was the star as India defeated Sri Lanka in Galle by seven runs in a thrilling second ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship on Thursday.

After their thumping nine-wicket win in the first ODI, India now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. They also added two points in the race for automatic qualification to the 2021 World Cup, moving to eight points from eight matches.

A crucial 66-ball 68 from wicket-keeper Bhatia made all the difference to India’s total and she followed that up by three dismissals from behind the stumps — two great catches and the decisive final stumping.

Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first at the Galle International stadium.

After losing the in-form Smriti Mandhana early on for just 3 and fellow opener Punam Raut on the same score, India were reduced to 18/2 and pushed on the back foot as runs were hard to come by. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur departed cheaply as well. From there on, captain Raj and Deepti Sharma staged a mini-recovery. The decisive contribution to India’s innings came from Bhatia, playing her second ODI and batting for the first time.

Even as Raj reached her 51st ODI half century, Bhatia was scoring quick runs. She eventually got to a quickfire half century herself and was the sixth batter to be dismissed, but not before taking India to a competitive total.

Sri Lanka’s innings proceeded at a steady pace from the start, without ever taking off. India managed to get early breakthroughs. With the hosts losing three wickets by the 11th over, all the onus was once again on captain Chamari Atapattu who staged a recovery in the company of Shashikala Siriwardene.

While Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were choking the run-rate, the Sri Lankan duo built a hard-fought partnership of 89 runs which was eventually broken in the 36th over, with Siriwardene getting run out on 49. Atapattu was soon dismissed by Shikha Pandey to reduce Lankans to 135/5 in 37 overs. The score then became 165/7 in 41.3 overs (55 needed from 51 balls at that point) when two wickets fell in one over off Poonam Yadav.

When it looked like India were clear favourites to win, the Sri Lankan lower order staged a tremendous fightback. The acceleration came from Nilakshi de Silva, who smashed two sixes in an over by Yadav to reduce the pressure on the hosts. But with victory in sight, de Silva played one big shot too many as Bhatia took a great running catch, with Mansi Joshi delivering the crucial strike.

Deepti Sharma then took the final wicket in the 49th over to help India complete the thrilling win.