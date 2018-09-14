‘True ambassador of the game’: Hockey India, current and former players pay tribute to Sardar Singh

Hockey India (HI) Friday congratulated just-retired Sardar Singh on his stellar international career, saying he was a “true ambassador of the game” as players, current and former, paid their tributes.

Sardar called time on his 12-year career on Wednesday, the same day he was left out of the national camp probables for the Asian Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

#SardarSingh: A happy coincidence that happened to #Indianhockey@praveensudevan writes a tribute to the former captain who called time on his stellar career



Read: https://t.co/aBMzo5wv87 pic.twitter.com/GuFofPOypD — The Field (@thefield_in) September 14, 2018

“In the best and worst of times, Sardar Singh has exemplified steely determination. His qualities and dedication as a player makes him a true ambassador of the game,” HI president Rajinder Singh said in a statement.

“He has inspired an entire generation of youngsters with his performances and as captain. He led the team to one of the biggest victories at the 2014 Asian Games. He has been part of Indian hockey’s resurgence and elevation in world ranking,” he said.

“His contribution to the sport will be cherished and Hockey India would like to congratulate him for his achievements and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Sardar formally announced his retirement Thursday at a press conference in Chandigarh.

As veteran midfielder, @imsardarsingh8 of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team announced his retirement, join us in saying #ThankYouSardar for an inspirational career which gave us many memorable moments for Indian hockey fans to cherish.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/fMZiVoMA9c — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2018

Considered a legend, Sardar has been part of India’s important feats in the past decade, having won silver medal at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, two Asia Cup Gold medals (in 2007 and 2017) and a silver (2013), gold at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze at the World League Final in Raipur 2015 and silver medal at the 2011 Champions Challenge.

This year, he was part of the Indian team that won a silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda and a bronze at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

Current captain PR Sreejesh led the tributes for the former captain on Twitter.

You are a legend...and always will be one ... It’s always a great honour to play with you ... Thanks a lot for the great memories brother @imsardarsingh8 pic.twitter.com/S2UPnJIe2c — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) September 13, 2018

I have grown up watching the game of our legend Sardar Singh Pajji and he is also an inspiration for me. Heard about news of your retirement from International hockey. Your game will be missed by all of us. Good luck Pajji pic.twitter.com/jDIExuPse3 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 13, 2018

An innings well played @imsardarsingh8 Paji - you has and will always going to be an inspiration, motivator to all of us. All the very best for your future planning #legend! #greathonour #HockeyFamily pic.twitter.com/nEB4dC9EDa — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) September 14, 2018

.@imsardarsingh8 A real Sardar on the turf !! It was a pleasure to playing with him in many international matches for India. He will always be a legend of the game in world hockey. Many congratulations to him for his outstanding contribution to Indian Hockey. pic.twitter.com/Hk582ZgPUD — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) September 14, 2018

I have no doubt that ⁦@imsardarsingh8⁩ has been the best hockey player for India in the last decade. You have made India proud Sardar. Thank you for the memories 🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/UZfPaso91Q — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 12, 2018

Sardar paaji, you’re an inspiration and will always be one. We all have grown up watching you play, and will never forget your contributions to this beautiful game. #ThankYouSardar paaji for always guiding me. Good luck. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHgktezyRH — Parvinder Singh (@pindilahoria13) September 14, 2018