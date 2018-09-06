Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup more important than West Indies series: Sandeep Patil questions decision to rest Kohli

The 62-year-old asked the Indian selection panel to figure out which tournaments and series are high on the priority list and which ones aren’t.

by 
IANS photo

Former India cricketer and chief selector Sandeep Patil has questioned the national selection committee’s decision to rest captain Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup starting Saturday.

In a column for The Quint, Patil argues that if Kohli had to be given a rest ahead of the Australia tour in November, he should have skipped the West Indies series at home in October rather than the Asia Cup, where India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan among other teams.

Kohli played all three formats of the game during India’s tour of England in July-August, before being given a break for the Asia Cup, which features Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

India are scheduled to host the West Indies for a full tour, including two Tests, five One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals in October-November. The squads for this series haven’t been announced yet. India’s two-month-long tour of Australia, featuring three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs, begins 10 days after the West Indies series ends.

“As a former chairman of the selection committee, I do agree that players’ workload should be taken into account but when it comes to India-Pakistan matches – in which the cricket-loving people of India get so emotionally and sentimentally involved – it makes it difficult to understand why such a decision was made,” Patil wrote.

The 62-year-old then asked the current selection panel led by MSK Prasad to figure out which tournaments and series are high on the priority list and which ones aren’t. “In this case, the answer is very simple,” he wrote. “A victory in the Asia Cup is more important than a win against West Indies.”

Patil also questioned why Kohli has been singled out for rest, saying that “there are there are thirty-plus players under contract for the BCCI and all of them play equal number of matches and share equal amount of workload...”

He also felt that India are taking a risk by fielding a new captain for an important tournament like the Asia Cup. “Rohit [Sharma] now has a big task ahead of him – get the team together, get the balance right and pick the right combination,” Patil wrote. “But he does not have time in his hand, he has to act fast. What mistakes like not preparing well can result in, we experienced during the England tour. Every day, every game brings new challenges to the captain and players.”

India begin their Asia Cup campaign on Tuesday against Hong Kong before taking on Pakistan on Wednesday.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.