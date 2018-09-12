SAFF Cup final, India vs Maldives live: Constantine’s men trail 0-1
Ibrahim Hussain scored the first goal for Maldives, dinking the ball over Vishal Kaith.
Live blog of India versus Maldives in the SAFF Cup final
INDIA 0-1 MALDIVES
Ibrahim Hussain (21’)
Live updates
37’: India 0-1 Maldives
Poojary does all the work, gets to the byline and puts in a cross which is pouched by the keeper.
33’: India 0-1 Maldives
Manvir with the snap-shot after some confusion in the box, but he doesn’t trouble Akram Ghanee.
25’: India 0-1 Maldives
India taking speculative long shots. Thapa concedes a foul and the referee gives him a stern warning.
19’: GOALLL!! India 0-1 Maldives
India find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having gone behind for the first time in this tournament. A ball is threaded through to Ibrahim Hussain, and he dinks it over Vishal Kaith.
15’: India 0-0 Maldives
Both sides sloppy at the start and concede cheap possession. Constantine showing his frustration at his side’s inability to keep the ball.
5’: India 0-0 Maldives
Thapa with the short corner, rolls it to Poojary who delivers a ball onto the head of Salam Ranjan Singh. The defender can’t connect cleanly to it.
1’: India 0-0 Maldives
We have kick-off!
6:20 pm: Constantine names an unchanged line-up for the final. Subhasish Bose will be the captain tonight, as Manvir Singh and Farukh Chowdhury start up front for India. Remember, Manvir scored two goals against Pakistan in the semi-final, as India managed a 3-1 win.
Welcome to the Field’s live blog of the SAFF Cup final. India are set to take on Maldives at the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka.