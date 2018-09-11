Aditi Chauhan to captain Delhi women’s team for senior national championships

Indian national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan will lead a 20-member Delhi team for participation in the senior women’s national football championships to be held in Cuttack in Odisha.
The selection committee of Football Delhi named another former international Swati Rawat as vice-captain of the team. Delhi will play its opening game on September 18 against Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu are the defending champions, having defeated Manipur 2-1 in last year’s final.
Chauhan has led Delhi previously and has also played for West Ham Ladies, among other teams. The 25-year-old in the process became the first Indian woman to play competitively in England.
Returning to India to target the Asian Games, Chauhan also played for India Rush in the second edition of the Indian Women’s League.
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (captain), Sangeeta.
Defenders: Swati Rawat (vice-captain), Yagya, Nidhishree, Niharika Rana, Garima, Bharti and Sundri.
Midfielders: Dalima, Prerna Negi, Shivani, Margaret, Mala, Khushi, Jyoti, Mamta.
Strikers: Anju, Jeny, PranciKhushi.
Stand-byes: Khushi, Pinki, Aishwariya, Mohin, Unnati, Priya, Juhi, Sengeeta Das, Sonam, Neetu, Bindu.
