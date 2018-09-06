India to play Sri Lanka, Maldives in inaugural edition of SAFF Under-18 women’s championships

Seven countries are set to kick-off the inaugural edition of the SAFF U-18 Championship for women which gets underway later this month in Bhutan.
India have been clubbed in Group A, along with neighbours Sri Lanka and Maldives. The Indian girls kick-off their campaign against Maldives on September 28 before facing Sri Lanka on October 2.
The senior men’s SAFF Championships also saw the Indian team clubbed with the same two teams in the group, before defeating Pakistan in the semi-final and losing to Maldives in the final.
The tournament follows a round robin format where all the teams in each group play each other once. The top two teams get to qualify for the semi-finals (October 5), where the winner of Group A faces the runners-up of Group B, and vice versa.
The final of the tournament is set to be held on Sunday, October 7.
At the senior level, the Indian women have been the most successful team in the SAFF Championships, winning all four editions of the tournament that have been held till date. The Senior SAFF Women’s Championship are scheduled to be held later in December 2018.
Group A: India, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan
Fixtures:
September 28: India vs Maldives
October 2: India vs Sri Lanka
October 5: Semi-final 1 (Group A Winner vs Group B Runners-up)
October 5: Semi-final 2 (Group B Winner vs Group A Runners-up)
October 7: 3rd-4th placed match
October 7: Final