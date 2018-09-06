Scroll

Wrestling: Ritu Phogat, Geeta Phogat get direct entries to Senior World Championships

Initially, the Wrestling Federation of India had said that the wrestlers who were selected for the Asian Games will represent India at the World Championships.

by 
Facebook

A day after Sakshi Malik was included in the Indian women’s team without a trial, Ritu Phogat and Geeta Phogat were also given direct entries to the women’s wrestling team for the upcoming Senior World Championships on Tuesday.

Ritu was supposed to wrestle Pinki for the spot in the team but the latter refused to give the trial which was scheduled to held at the SAI centre in Lucknow.

Pinki was India’s initial entry for the 53kg category for the October World Championships but it was later decided that she has to compete in a trial as her performance in the Asian Games was not up to the mark.

“Pinki was selected but our selection committee decided that her performance in Asiad wasn’t up to the mark as she lost to a wrestler with less credentials. So we wanted to conduct a trial,” WFI secretary Vinod Tomar told Scroll.

Ritu had missed the earlier trials due to a delayed flight and was now asked to give a trial in the 53kg category which she accepted. But with Pinki refusing, she will be on the plane to Budapest where the Championships will be held from October 20 to 28.

“We gave them an option of a trial and Ritu is a strong wrestler. Pinki is a good wrestler and she was India’s representative at the Asian Games as well. A trial would have given us the idea who is better. But Pinki refused to give a trial and Ritu was selected,” India’s chief coach of the women’s team Kuldeep Malik said.

Geeta, who was not part of the trials, was selected for 59kg as the originally selected wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, Geeta’s sister, is injured.

“Geeta showed interest in representing the team and she is a accomplished wrestler so we decided to give her a chance,” Tomar said.

Initially, the Wrestling Federation of India had said that the wrestlers who were selected for the Asian Games will represent India at the World Championships and only four wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, Vinesh, Sakshi and Sushil Kumar – made it to the Asian Games team without a trial.

All four were supposed to under go a trial but with Punia and Vinesh picking up gold medals a the Asiad, they were exempted of a trial and later, Sushil pulled out of the Worlds team. Sakshi had to compete with Sarita Mor for a spot at 62kg but the latter also pulled out of the trial.

Pinki had won the trial to represent India at the Asian Games and World Championships. Unhappy with the WFI decision to conduct a re-trial, Pinki refused.

Malik said that India need a strong team for the World Championships and Pinki should have wrestled in the trial.

“We need a strong team and for that we need the best wrestler. Ritu is originally a 50kg wrestler but as Vinesh is superior to everyone else in that category, we decided to give Ritu a chance in the 53kg which she agreed to. Pinki should have wrestled in the trial and proved that she is the best in her category,” Malik said.

Another wrestler included in the team is Asian champion Navjot Kaur. She was selected after Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran pulled out because of injury.

India will be represented by Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Ritu Phogat (53kg), Seema (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Geeta Phogat (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Ritu Malik (65kg), Navjot Kaur (68kg), Rajni (72kg), Kiran (75kg).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.