Asia Cup 2018, India v Hong Kong live updates: Rohit Sharma and Co to bat first in Dubai

Live updates from India’s first match at the Asia Cup

by 
Deepak Malik / BCCI / Sportzpics

Preview: A chance for the batting line-up to show what they are capable of without Virat Kohli. Read here.

Live updates

India 21/0 after 4 overs

No more rotating the strike business it’d seem. Another over with five dot balls and a four, this time Rohit Sharma gives Nawaz the charge and squeezes one through square leg for four.

India 17/0 after 3 overs

And Dhawan gets his first boundary in the third over — a powerful cut through cover. But Afzal follows that up with five dot balls, giving Dhawan no room to work with.

India 13/0 after 2 overs

Nawaz from the other end. His stock delivery is the one that shapes away from Rohit and comes back into Dhawan, the latter quite watchful early on. Four ones and a two in that over, as Dhawan and Rohit decide to get some exercise going in the early overs here.

India 7/0 after 1 over

A gorgeous cover drive in the first over to get Rohit Sharma going. Good steady over from Afzal, just that one full delivery outside off which got punished. Both Rohit and Dhawan rotating the strike well.

5.00 pm: Right here we go, Dhawan and Rohit walk out in the middle.

Here’s some reading for you on Sri Lanka’s elimination.

4.53 pm: POLL

How many runs do you think India will score today? Remember, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a massive score given the conditions. First innings score aren’t that high in Dubai, traditionally.

4.45 pm: TEAMS

INDIA:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (W), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

HONG KONG:

Anshuman Rath (C), Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (W), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed

4.35 pm: TOSS

Hong Kong win the toss and opt to... BOWL first.

Sweating profusely already, Rohit Sharma says he’s excited about leading his team out in the Asia Cup which is the “biggest tournament in Asia”... He’ll be out to bat soon with Shikhar Dhawan.

The big news is that Khaleel Ahmed will indeed make his debut.

4.23 pm: What Rohit Sharma had to say in the lead up to this match...

“I can’t say who will play where,” said Rohit. “The No 3, No 4, No 6 is still up for grabs. There are many players who are eyeing these places.

“We want to give chances to as many players as possible and I know they are keen to sealing their spot. But, I am yet to speak to the coach, so we will decide the final XI by tomorrow just before we enter the field.”

With the World Cup on the horizon, though, Rohit insisted that the process though was being looked at urgently.

“The middle-order is definitely not settled. But, it gives an opportunity for the players to come in and seal the spot. As a captain one wants the team to be settled,” he said.

“We want everyone to feel safe and settled so they can play freely. I guess the team is looking fresh and just need a comfortable game to get into their groove.

“We want to give chances to as many players as possible. At the same time, we need to see how an individual responds to conditions. We will see how they respond to the conditions and take a decision based on that decision,” he added.

4:20 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the India - Hong Kong clash at the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma and Co begin India’s title defence a day after Sri Lanka were eliminated from the tournament. All eyes will be on India’s batting lineup during the tournament... and the marquee event(s) that are the India-Pakistan clashes. But for tonight, the focus will be on India v Hong Kong.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is hopeful that the Asia Cup will prove beneficial in India’s search for a stable middle-order.

Speaking ahead of the team’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong, Rohit said the competition to seal the spots was quite intense, but added that the players vying for the spot were up to the task.

More on that as we build up to the toss.

