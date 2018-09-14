Deal done: Adidas sign India’s under-20 world champion Hima Das

International sportswear brand Adidas announced the signing of India’s young running sensation Hima Das on Tuesday. The Asian Games medallist and IAAF Under-20 world champion in 400m is the latest big Indian signing for the German brand.
The 18-year-old had already worn Adidas spikes during her gold medal run at the U-20 World Championship, and will now have personalised shows from the brand. She shared a picture of her custom-made shoes on her Twitter page as well, which feature the sprinter’s name on the right shoe and “create history” on the left shoe.
Nicknamed the “Dhing Express”, the Assam athlete has broken through on the world stage this year as she added three medals – a gold and two silvers from the 18th Asian Games – to her Under-20 World Championship gold. She won gold in Women’s 4400m as well as silver medals in mixed 4x400m and 400m individual event.
“I have always aspired to wear Adidas shoes. In fact, I have been wearing them for the last few years and was wearing them during the Youth Championships and the Asian Games. I feel extremely proud to join the Adidas family and be a part of a great group of global athletes,” Das was quoted as saying.
Other Indian athletes in the Adidas portfolio include cricketers Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, squash player Dipika Pallikal, junior tennis players Zeel Desai and Siddhanth Banthia and boxer Nikhat Zareen.