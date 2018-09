Ramkumar Ramanathan got off to a winning start at the Kaohsiung Challenger with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Austria’s Maximilian Neuchrist.

Ramkumar, seeded sixth, beat Neurchrist 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32 match. He will meet qualifier Ferreira Silva in the second round.

Ramkumar, however, lost his doubles match with N Vijay Sundar Prashanth. The Indian duo lost to Cheng-Peng Hsieh Tsung-Hua Yang 4-6, 4-6 in the first round.

The eighth seed in singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Jurij Rodionov 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in round of 32.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan won in doubles. Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Krajicek of USA defeated France’s Tristan Lamasine and Japan’s Hiroki Moriya 6-4, 7-6(6) in first round.

Balaji and Vardhan also won in straight sets against Yuichi Sugita and Chu-Huan Yi 6-1, 7-5 in first round.

At the Sibiu Challenger, Sumit Nagal lost to Portugal’s Pedro Sousa 2-6, 4-6 in round of 32.

Among the women, Rutuja Bhosale upset Italy’s Georgia Brescia (seeded fifth) 6-3, 6-2 in first round of the ITF Futures in Australia.

Kaohsiung Challenger * Ramkumar Ramanathan [6] beat Maximilian Neuchrist (Austria) 6-4, 6-2 in round of 32.



* Prajnesh Gunneswaran [8] lost to Jurij Rodionov 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in round of 32.



DOUBLES



* Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Krajicek (USA) beat Tristan Lamasine (France) and Hiroki Moriya (Japan) 6-4, 7-6(6) in first round.



* N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) and Chu-Huan Yi (Chinese Taipei) 6-1, 7-5 in first round. Biella Challenger * Purav Raja and Rameez Junaid (Australia) [4] beat Oscar Jose Gutierrez and Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6(4), 6-1 in first round. Sibiu Challenger * Sumit Nagal lost to Pedro Sousa (Portugal) 2-6, 4-6 in round of 32.









ITF F19 Futures Egypt (USD 15K) * Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi and Vignesh Peranamallur [3] beat Simone Cacciapuoti (Italy) and Nicolo Inserra (Italy) 3-6, 6-2 [10-5] in first round.

* Alexander Ovcharov (Russia) and Jayesh Pungliya beat Sheil Kotecha (Kenya) and Arjun Mahadevan 6-1, 6-3 in first round.

* Anirudh Chandrasekar and Aryan Goveas [2] beat Tejas Chaukulkar and Vasisht Cheruku 6-2, 6-7(3), [10-6] in first round.