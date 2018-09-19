Asia Cup 2018, India v Pakistan, live: Sarfaraz and Co win the toss and choose to bat first
Live updates from the Asia Cup clash between the two arch-rivals.
Live updates
India XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, A Rayudu, D Karthik, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, H Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah.
Pakistan XI: Imam ul-Haq, F Zaman, B Azam, S Malik, S Ahmed, A Ali, S Khan, F Ashraf, M Amir, H Ali, U Shinwari.
Update: Bumrah and Pandya are back into the side in place of Shardul and Khaleel. Dhoni will play, phew! Still not place for KL Rahul in the playing XI.
4.30pm: Pakistan have won the toss and choose to bat first.
4.26pm: MS Dhoni finally makes an appearance on the field. But, he turns up in the nets with the ball in hand, not with the bat or gloves. Tries a bit of gentle spin. Is he playing or not? We will soon find out...
Pitch report: The wicket is the same as the one used in the game between India and Hong Kong. Gavaskar reckons there isn’t much wear and tear, the wicket hasn’t changed much. He says it’s not a wicket on which the bowlers will like to bowl on. It’s a batting pitch and has plenty of runs in it.
4.13pm: No Kohli. Now, No Dhoni? If reports are indeed true, India will have their task cut out with their two senior pros out of the big pressure game. Rohit will have to lead with confidence and hope the nerves don’t get to the players.
4.07 pm: Before we look forward to the India-Pakistan clash, a look-back at that near-epic win for Hong Kong against India. Imagine the repercussions if Anshuman Rath and Co had pulled off the win last night!
4.05 pm: Hello all and welcome to the big one! The first India-Pakistan clash of 2018 in men’s cricket. More than a year after that epic win for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final, the two arch-rivals meet again. Rohit Sharma and Co face a tough test from Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men, make no mistake.
India survived a scare against Hong Kong after Shikhar Dhawan’s hundred as they battled to a 26-run win over the minnows in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.
Chasing a big 286-run target, Hong Kong gave their illustrious opponents a run for their money with an opening stand of 174 runs before collapsing to 259-8 in 50 overs.
India were lifted to 285-7 by a punishing 127 by Dhawan – his 14th one-day international hundred – and an attractive 60 by the recalled Ambati Rayudu at Dubai Stadium.
And less than 15 hours after that match ended, India take on Pakistan. Doesn’t get bigger than this in cricket, as far as rivalries go.