Sowjanya Bavisetti clinched the doubles title in the ITF Futures (USD 15K) tournament in Anning, China, with her Chinese partner Dan Ni Wang. Sowjanya and Dan, seeded fourth, beat the pair from Chinese Taipei I-Hsuan Cho and Yi Tsen Cho 7-6(4), 7-5 in the final.

Sowjanya, however, lost in the singles semi-finals to China’s Ziyi Yang. She went down 3-6, 4-6 to the sixth seed.

Purav Raja and Rameez Junaid advanced to the final of the Biella Challenger after a 7-5, 6-4 victory against the Argentinian pair of Pedro Cachin and Marco Trungelliti.

Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi, Vignesh Peranamallur and Jayesh Pungliya qualified for the semi-finals of the ITF F19 Futures Egypt (USD 15K). Tarun and Vignesh advanced to the last-four stage after their Croat opponents Ivan Krivic and Neven Krivokuca retired while trailing 0-3.

It was largely a disappointing day for the Indian tennis players elsewhere with Leander Paes losing his doubles quarter-final of the St. Petersburg Open. Paes and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost to Fabio Fognini Matteo Berrettini 6-7(7), 3-6.

MEN'S RESULTS TOURNAMENT RESULTS St. Petersburg Open * Leander Paes and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela lost to Fabio Fognini Matteo Berrettini 6-7(7), 3-6 in the quarter-finals. Biella Challenger * Purav Raja and Rameez Junaid beats Pedro Cachin and Marco Trungelliti 7-5, 6-4 in semi-final.















ITF F19 Futures Egypt (USD 15K) * Anirudh Chandrasekar lost to Jordan Correia [1] 6-7(2), 1-6 in second round.

* Jayesh Pungliya lost to Filip Duda 6-2, 0-6, 3-6 in second round.

* Aryan Goveas lost to Rimpei Kawakami 2-6, 4-6 in second round.

DOUBLES

* Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi and Vignesh Peranamallur [3] beat Ivan Krivic (Croatia) and Neven Krivokuca (Croatia) 3-0 [Retd] in the quarter-finals.

* Jayesh Pungliya and Alexander Ovcharov beat Anirudh Chandrasekar and Aryan Goveas [2] 7-6(5), 6-2 in the quarter-finals.