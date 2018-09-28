After coming frustratingly close to winning the title in the 2015-’16 season – losing 3-4 in penalties to Atletico de Kolkata – Kerala Blasters faltered at key moments during last season and finished a disappointing sixth.

The Blasters had started poorly under former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen. The management, hence, handed over the reins to the team’s former player-manager David James. Even as the team’s performance improved under him, it wasn’t enough for them to enter the play-offs. The foreign signings, including the most hyped one of the last season – Dimitar Berbatov – failed to fire. Wes Brown’s poor form and Iain Hume’s injury added to the club’s woes.

There were quite a few off-field problems for Kerala to tackle as well, even after the season came to an end. Berbatov, after he exited the team, called James the “worst wannabe coach ever”. There was a major alteration in the club’s ownership ahead of the 2018-’19 season with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was a mascot of the team, leaving.

Former Liverpool star James, who’s been given a three-year extension as a full-time head coach, hopes that this year will mark a new chapter in the history of the franchise. And, to do this, he’s reposed faith in youngsters. Unlike the previous years, the club hasn’t opted to buy high-profile foreigners; it has, instead, handpicked youngsters – Indian and international – who, James hopes, will pay dividends.

“We can get the best players who are not particularly great people,” he said. “We recruited good players who were great for the team. I think the bonding over the pre-season has been very good.”

Anas Edathodika, who hails from Kerala, has been roped in from Jamshedpur FC to bolster the defence, which also includes captain Sandesh Jhingan and Lalruatthara.

Among the foreign signings, Slavisa Stojanovic of Serbia will be scrutinised as he’s slated to be the replacement for Iain Hume. Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik makes his way to the side from Triglav, where he had a good scoring record.

“Looking at the Kerala Blasters side three or four months on, it doesn’t resemble anything to the squad I took over last season,” said coach James. For the same reason, the side will face a few hurdles as it starts its campaign against ATK in Kolkata on September 29.

📹 | "I don't need the team to be winning the pre-season battles, I think they need to be ready for the 29th."@KeralaBlasters head coach, @jamosfoundation talks about his team's prospects in the #HeroISL 2018-19 ⚽ and more!#LetsFootball #HeroISLMediaDay #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/FVQcjxxr88 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 21, 2018

Squad

Goalkeepers: Harshad Meher, Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Nemanja Lakic-Pesic (Serbia), Cyril Kali (France), Sandesh Jhingan (Captain), Anas Edathodika, Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Mohammad Rakip, Pritam Singh.

Midfielders: Zakeer Mundampara, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ajith Sivan, Nikola Krcmarevic (Serbia), Deependra Singh Negi, CK Vineeth, Kizito Keziron (Zimbabwe)

Forwards: Shaiborlang Kharpan, Holicharan Narzary, Courage Pekuson (Ghana), Seiminlen Doungel, Loken Meitei, Slavisa Stojanovic (Serbia), Matej Poplatnik (Slovenia)

Players in

Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Cyril Kali, Anas Edathodika, Abdul Hakku, Zakeer Mundampara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Holicharan Narzary, Seiminlen Doungel, Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik.

Total: 12

Players out

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Iain Hume, Karan Sawhney, Rino Anto, Paul Rachubka, Sandip Nandy, Jackichand Singh, Arata Izumi, Milan Singh, Siam Hanghal, Wes Brown, Samuel Shadap, Lalthakima, Pulga.

Total: 14

Previous performances

2014: Runners-up

2015: 8th place

2016: Runners-up

2017: 6th place