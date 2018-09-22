The wrestling Federation of India’s wait to appoint foreign coaches finally ended, almost seven months after they first approached the Sports Authority of India with the request.

The decision paved the way for the appointment of Iran’s Hossein Karimi (men’s freestyle), Andrew Cook of USA (women’s freestyle) and Georgia’s Temo Kazarashvili (Greco-Roman) as the international coaches with the national teams.

“We have been in talks with SAI and held meetings and it is finally done. The final letter will be sent to the three coaches from our side. But as of now, they all have agreed to join the Indian teams,” WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told Scroll.in.

While this puts an end to India’s search for foreign coaches, the appointment of Kazarashvili could prove controversial as the Georgian was suspended on corruption charges while officiating during the 2016 Rio Games.

During one bout of 65kg category, between Ikhtyor Nuvruzov of Uzbekistan and Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico, Kazarashvili was the judge and was suspended for favouring the Uzbek.

Kazarashvili wrestled for the USSR from 1978 to 1985 and won the junior world championship title in 1979 and the senior title three years later in the 48kg weight category. He is currently a referee with United World Wrestling, the apex governing body of the sport, and recently officiated at the Junior European Championships in Rome.

WFI, though, has already sent official emails to the three coaches informing them of their appointment and has asked them to prepare for their trip to India. But it looks highly unlikely that the three coaches can join ahead of the World Championships which begin on October 20.

SAI will have to pay a monthly salary of US$ 3500 for Karimi, US$ 4000 for Kazarashvili and US$ 4500 for Andrew Cook.

As far as the achievements of the three coaches are concerned, Cook currently works with USA’s U-23 team which will take part in the U23 World Championships later this year. But he says he is ready to terminate his contract for the India job. He was earlier the coach of the USA cadet world team.

“I am truly honoured to be selected for this opportunity and I thank the country of India for accepting me with open arms. I am excited to get busy with this exceptional group of athletes. Thanks to the Indian federation as well,” Cook said.

Iran’s Karimi was the assistant coach with the team during the Rio Olympics and has been with the junior team for a while now.

Three Indian coaches currently with the Indian team – Jagmender Singh (freestyle), Kuldeep Malik (women’s freestyle) and Kuldeep Singh (Greco-Roman) – will continue to be part of the coaching staff.