Former Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson was convicted of match-fixing on Friday after admitting deliberately losing a set during an ATP tournament in 2016.

The now 20-year-old has been banned since February 2017, meaning he is now free to play again as his 19-month suspension has been served.

After being approached by a friend and asked to drop a set at the second-tier Traralgon Challenger event in Victoria in 2016, someone tried to place a Australian Dollar 10,000 (USD 7,300, 6,200 Euros) bet with a bookmaker who alerted the police.

Anderson agreed to the proposal when he realised he could easily beat his first-round opponent Harrison Lombe, some 900 spots below him in the rankings.

He lost the first set 6-4, before taking the next two sets 6-0, 6-2 to win the match.

Although Anderson went on to win the match and received no financial benefit himself, his conduct was in breach of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.