In the Super Four match of the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, cricket fans were treated to a familiar sight.

Yuzvendra Chahal, bowling his first over of the match, had an appeal for Leg Before Wicket against Pakistan opener Imam-ul-haq. The umpire did not really hesitate in giving it not out as the batsman had a huge stride forward and the bat was awfully close to the pad. In real time, it seemed like a fair call by Ruchira Palliyaguruge from Sri Lanka.

But then, Mahendra Singh Dhoni thought otherwise. With Chahal making a strong appeal, Dhoni looked in the direction of Rohit Sharma and gave a gentle nod. It came in quick time. There was no hesitation. And wouldn’t you know it? The Decision Review System returned ‘three reds’ on the tracker and no inside edge. Imam-ul-haq had to walk back.

Dhoni, as he often is, was spot on.

Sunil Gavaskar, on air, couldn’t stop gushing. “‘What a genius that man is. M.S.D. He is just incredible,” the former India captain said.

In minutes, Twitter was filled with — as you’d expect — comments about ‘Dhoni Review System’ struck again. In fact that very phrase started trending in India.

Here are some of the best reactions to that moment of magic by Dhoni, starting with some appreciation from the opposition camp.

Maan Gaya Yaar Dhoni ko — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 23, 2018

Dhoni is such a class!!!!!

Sharp minded.

MS is unbelievable.#INDVPAK — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 23, 2018

Indian fans were delighted, as you’d expect.

What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018

Dhoni Review System #IndvPak — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 23, 2018

Pic 1 : Umpires while giving not out



Pic 2 : Umpires when Dhoni takes DRS #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Pvher0oyOz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018

Batsmen should start walking if @msdhoni is asking for a review.



Dhoni Review System for a reason. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018

Dhoni Review System,

Come on! Change the name! #IndvPak — Monica (@monicas004) September 23, 2018

Don't you dare second guess Dhoni's call. Never. #AsiaCup — cricBC (@cricBC) September 23, 2018

Its blasphemy to go to 3rd umpire once Dhoni says its OUT.#INDvPAK — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 23, 2018

This is one reason why you keep Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team! What a sharp eye, what an incredible review! — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 23, 2018

One gentle tilt of the head and he's nailed the review. MS Dhoni's remarkable cricket acumen and ability to make swift decisions sans complication will be sorely missed when he eventually retires. Truly a once in a generation cricketer #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) September 23, 2018

*Indian bowler appeals*



Umpire denies, but also secretly prays Dhoni doesn't ask for DRS 😁😁 — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) September 23, 2018

noone better than dhoni when it comes to judging reviews 👑 — S/R (@_whatsinaname) September 23, 2018