In the Super Four match of the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, cricket fans were treated to a familiar sight.
Yuzvendra Chahal, bowling his first over of the match, had an appeal for Leg Before Wicket against Pakistan opener Imam-ul-haq. The umpire did not really hesitate in giving it not out as the batsman had a huge stride forward and the bat was awfully close to the pad. In real time, it seemed like a fair call by Ruchira Palliyaguruge from Sri Lanka.
But then, Mahendra Singh Dhoni thought otherwise. With Chahal making a strong appeal, Dhoni looked in the direction of Rohit Sharma and gave a gentle nod. It came in quick time. There was no hesitation. And wouldn’t you know it? The Decision Review System returned ‘three reds’ on the tracker and no inside edge. Imam-ul-haq had to walk back.
Dhoni, as he often is, was spot on.
Sunil Gavaskar, on air, couldn’t stop gushing. “‘What a genius that man is. M.S.D. He is just incredible,” the former India captain said.
In minutes, Twitter was filled with — as you’d expect — comments about ‘Dhoni Review System’ struck again. In fact that very phrase started trending in India.
Here are some of the best reactions to that moment of magic by Dhoni, starting with some appreciation from the opposition camp.
Indian fans were delighted, as you’d expect.