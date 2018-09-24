Leander Paes and his Mexican partner Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.

Paes and Reyes-Varela went lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-10 to the top-seeded Croat pair of Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavić.

Paes and Reyes-Varela had lost in the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Open before this.

The Indian challenge at the Chengdu Open is, however, not over as Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan, Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna are will play in the men’s doubles round of 16 on Tuesday.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s in the fray in the singles event.

In the ITF Futures in Australia, third seed Rutuja Bhosale defeated Vivian Heisen of Germany 6-1, 6-1 in second round qualifying.

Full results

MEN'S MATCHES TOURNAMENT RESULTS Chengdu Open (ATP 250) * Leander Paes and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela (Mexico) lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-10 to Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Mate Pavić (Croatia) [1] in the round of 16.









ITF Thailand F4 Futures (USD 15K) * Suraj R Prabodh and Dalwinder Singh lost to Nuttanon Kadchapanan (Thailand) and Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Thailand) 6-7(3), 3-6 in the first round.

* Sidharth Rawat and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam lost to Suthinan Tanthaseraneewat (Thailand) and Ruikai Wang (China) 6-7(4), 6-7(1) in the first round.

* Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara (Philippines) [2] beat Adrian Andrzejczuk (Poland) and Pascal Meis (Germany) 2-6, 6-3, [10-5] in the first round.





ITF Egypt F20 Futures (USD 15K) *Ansu Bhuyan lost to Clement Geens (Belgium) [1] 2-6, 1-6 in third round qualifying.

* Arpit Sharma lost to Anze Arh (Slovenia) [2] 1-6, 2-6 in third round qualifying.

* Vignesh Peranamallur [8] beat Ignacio Montes Cuellar (Mexico) 6-0, 6-1 in the third round qualifying.

