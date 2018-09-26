Defending champion Camille Chevalier will lead a strong field of international golfers at the 12th edition of the Women’s Indian Open tournament, which will be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon from October 18-21.

The field will also have top Indian golfers including Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Gursimar Badwal. Last year, Kapoor ended at tied-6th, the best finish by an Indian.

Aditi Ashok, who became the first Indian to win the Indian Open title in 2016, is yet to enter her name for the tournament, which starts four weeks later.

The prize money at the Indian Open has been increased by $100,000, which takes the total purse to $500,000. For the first time in tournament history, the players will contest over 72 holes.

Last year the tournament was held at the start of the second week of November but it has been moved to the third week of October this year.

The field of golfers will have 14 players from England and 10 from Sweden, including former champion Caroline Hedwall, who also won the Lacoste Ladies Open de France earlier this month.

The 2016 LET Order of Merit winner Beth Allen of USA, winner of Thailand Ladies Open Kanyalak Preedasuttjit, and Celine Boutier will also be in the field.