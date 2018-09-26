Even without five of the first team members – skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – and captain Virat Kohli, India are a formidable side in limited overs cricket. Led by stand-in captain MS Dhoni in his 200th ODI as captain, the title favourites were supposed to cruise against Afghanistan in a dead rubber match at the Asia Cup.

But the newest Test team in world cricket had no plans to make it easy, even if they were already out of final contention. The stockily-built Mohammad Shahzad knocked a brilliant hundred as spirited Afghanistan pulled off a last over tie against India in the Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shahzad’s 124 laid the foundation of Afghanistan’s fighting total of 252/8 in 50 overs before bowling out India in 49.5 overs for the same total at Dubai stadium.

Needing seven to win off the final Rashid Khan over, Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary off the second ball before taking a single off the next. Last man Khaleel Ahmed then took a single but Jadeja holed out off the fifth to give Afghanistan a morale-boosting tie with the defending champions.

This win resonated all through the cricket community for what it represented: Balance in the usually top-heavy game. Even though they restricted a second-string India, the quality of cricket from a team that were minnows not too long ago drew praise from all quarters. Not to mention the fact that a dead rubber suddenly became the most competitive game for India this Asia Cup.

Here’s a look at what Twitter had to say about the exciting match:

Such a great game of cricket 🏏 !! An outstanding performance by team Afghanistan 🇦🇫 @ACBofficials against the world class indian team !! @MShahzad077 a well deserved 💯 !! https://t.co/CEIZ1MHJuz — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 25, 2018

Couldn't have asked for a better match. Jadeja takes India as close as possible but in all fairness, Afghanistan deserved that tie — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan were so close to winning all five matches they played. Whoever wins this Asia cup, it will be remembered more for Afghanistan’s exploits. 👏👏👏🙏.#AsiaCup — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 25, 2018

Once again @ACBofficials prove they are a force to be reckoned with, could’ve easily won 3 #AsiaCup matches. Can’t wait to see how many teams they roll in the #WorldCup next year! #IndvAfg — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 25, 2018

This must be a special day for @ACBofficials . Securing a tie against Team India is a monumental achievement and every Afghanistan player can be very proud of their grit and fight. There is something special in this Afghanistan team, have been most impressivein Asia Cup #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan has a copyright on thrillers. And today we can actually say...Cricket is the real winner. Loved it. #tied #IndvAfg @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2018

Wow ! That was an unbelievable match. A tie to remember. Afghanistan have won more than hearts. A proud moment in their Cricketing history #AsiaCup2018 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan "When you tie a match against a team like India, it means you won" #INDvAFG #Asiacup2018 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan “spirited/passionate” side is so lazy and patronising. They’re incredibly skilled and smart cricketers. — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) September 25, 2018

👉MS Dhoni's 200th Match As Captain

👉Sir Ravindra Jadeja Got 3 Wkts

👉100+ Opening Partnership

👉Century By Mohammad Shahzad

👉Great Batting,Bowling & Fielding By Afg

👉Tie To Make Both The Teams Happy



This Match Will Be Remembered For Long#INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvsIND #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/pexUfiA9Ji — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018

Give Afghanistan a catch

Afghanistan, the most compelling team in world cricket, tie with India. 10 years ago Afghanistan were playing with Japan and Botswana. — Tim (@timwig) September 25, 2018

Here's your daily reminder that the only two teams to push India in the Asia Cup are current Associate Hong Kong (26 run loss) and Associate promoted to Full Member in 2017 Afghanistan (tied match). GIVE THE ASSOCIATES A CHANCE TO PLAY IN THE WORLD CUP! — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2018

A little humour of course

Top 3 teams Of Asia :

India

India A

Afghanistan#INDvAFG — Pari'Ȥ (@ParinaazIsHere) September 25, 2018

When you go on back-foot to hit a six over mid-on to finish the game for your team but forget you are not Afridi 😂 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/tZKSqzJlO4 — Adeel Afzal (@MiaanSays) September 25, 2018