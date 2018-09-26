Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and weightlifting world champion Mirabai Chanu received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country’s highest sporting honour, on Tuesday. Asian and Commonwealth champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and junior world champion sprinter Hima Das, were among the 20 sportspersons who received the Arjuna Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The all-woman crew of INSV Tarini were among the winners of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, who got it for Sea Adventure for sailing across the world in eight months.

Here’s a look at the photos from the National Sports Awards 2018:

Khel Ratna

Arjuna Awards

Nerraj Chopra, Athletics. PTI

Hima Das, Athletics. PIB

Jinson Jonson, Athletics. PTI

Manika Batra, Table Tennis. PTI

Savita Punia, Hockey. PTI

Manpreet Singh, Hockey. PTI

Rahi Sarnobat, Shooting. PTI

Shreyasi Singh, Shooting. PTI

Shubhankar Sharma, Golf. PTI

N Sikki Reddy, Badminton. PIB

Satish Kumar, Boxing. PTI

Pooja Kadian, Wushu. PIB

Sumit, Wrestling. PTI

Col Ravi Rathore, Polo. PTI

Ankur Dharma, Para-Athletics. PTI

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

INSV Tarini Sailors Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya, Payal Gupta. Sea Adventure. PIB

Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, Land Adventure. PIB

Capt. Udit Thapar, Air Adventure. PIB

Full List

Arjuna Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson and Hima Das (Athletics); N Sikki Reddy (Badminton); Satish Kumar (Boxing); Smriti Mandhana (Cricket); Shubhankar Sharma (Golf); Manpreet Singh, Savita (Hockey), Ravi Rathore (Polo), Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh (Shooting); Manika Batra, G Sathiyan (Table Tennis); Rohan Bopanna (Tennis); Sumit (Wrestling); Pooja Kadian (Wushu); Ankur Dhama (Para-Athletics); Manoj Sarkar (Para-Badminton).

Dronacharya Awards: CA Kuttappa (Boxing); Vijay Sharma (Weightlifting); A Srinivasa Rao (Table Tennis); Sukhdev Singh Pannu (Athletics); Clarence Lobo (Hockey, Lifetime); Tarak Sinha (Cricket, Lifetime); Jiwan Kumar Sharma (Judo, Lifetime); V R Beedu (Athletics, Lifetime).

Dhyan Chand Awards: Satyadev Prasad (Archery); Bharat Kumar Chetry (Hockey); Bobby Aloysius (Athletics); Chougale Dadu Dattatray (Wrestling).