Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and weightlifting world champion Mirabai Chanu received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country’s highest sporting honour, on Tuesday. Asian and Commonwealth champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and junior world champion sprinter Hima Das, were among the 20 sportspersons who received the Arjuna Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

The all-woman crew of INSV Tarini were among the winners of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, who got it for Sea Adventure for sailing across the world in eight months.

Here’s a look at the photos from the National Sports Awards 2018:

Khel Ratna

Arjuna Awards

Nerraj Chopra, Athletics. PTI
Hima Das, Athletics. PIB
Jinson Jonson, Athletics. PTI
Manika Batra, Table Tennis. PTI
Savita Punia, Hockey. PTI
Manpreet Singh, Hockey. PTI
Rahi Sarnobat, Shooting. PTI
Shreyasi Singh, Shooting. PTI
Shubhankar Sharma, Golf. PTI
N Sikki Reddy, Badminton. PIB
Satish Kumar, Boxing. PTI
Pooja Kadian, Wushu. PIB
Sumit, Wrestling. PTI
Col Ravi Rathore, Polo. PTI
Ankur Dharma, Para-Athletics. PTI
Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, Land Adventure. PIB
Capt. Udit Thapar, Air Adventure. PIB
Full List

List of Awardees:
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu.
Arjuna Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson and Hima Das (Athletics); N Sikki Reddy (Badminton); Satish Kumar (Boxing); Smriti Mandhana (Cricket); Shubhankar Sharma (Golf); Manpreet Singh, Savita (Hockey), Ravi Rathore (Polo), Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh (Shooting); Manika Batra, G Sathiyan (Table Tennis); Rohan Bopanna (Tennis); Sumit (Wrestling); Pooja Kadian (Wushu); Ankur Dhama (Para-Athletics); Manoj Sarkar (Para-Badminton).
Dronacharya Awards: CA Kuttappa (Boxing); Vijay Sharma (Weightlifting); A Srinivasa Rao (Table Tennis); Sukhdev Singh Pannu (Athletics); Clarence Lobo (Hockey, Lifetime); Tarak Sinha (Cricket, Lifetime); Jiwan Kumar Sharma (Judo, Lifetime); V R Beedu (Athletics, Lifetime).
Dhyan Chand Awards: Satyadev Prasad (Archery); Bharat Kumar Chetry (Hockey); Bobby Aloysius (Athletics); Chougale Dadu Dattatray (Wrestling).