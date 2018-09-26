After a good show in the qualifiers of Chengdu Open, Prajnesh Gunneswaran faltered in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday. He went down 3-6, 4-6 to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Prajnesh had won both qualifiers in straight sets and looked in good shape. But he was no match on Wednesday for the Italian world No 60.

Prajnesh, ranked 164th in the world, could muster only 53 points, as compared to Matteo, who scored 68 points. The Italian broke Prajnesh thrice over the two sets.

The Indian hasn’t gone past the quarter-finals in the last three tournaments he’s participated.

Meanwhile, in doubles, N Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna lost to Argentina’s Guido Pella and Portugal’s João Sousa 7-6(7), 6-3 in quarter-final.

Purav Raja’s campaign at the Orleans Challenger came to an end in the round of 16 as he and Australian partner Rameez Junaid lost to Tristan-Samuel Weissborn of Austria and Yannick Maden of Germany 6-3, 3-6, 9-11.

Rutuja Bhosale reached the doubles semi-finals at the ITF Futures in Australia with her Japanese parnter Hiroko Kuwata. The fourth seeded duo got the better of the British pair of Jodie Anna Burrage and Freya Christie 1-6, 6-2, 10-7.

MEN'S MATCHES TOURNAMENT RESULT





DOUBLES



ITF Thailand F4 Futures * Karunuday Singh beat Jumpei Yamasaki (Japan) [7] 6-4, 7-5 in second round.

* Sidharth Rawat [5] beat Yuichi Ito (Japan) 6-4, 6-4 in second round.

*Dalwinder Singh lost to Soichiro Moritani (Japan) [8] 3-6, 2-6 in second round.

DOUBLES



* Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara (Philippines) [2] beat Yuichi Ito (Japan) and David Agung Susanto (Indonesia) 7-5, 6-4 in quarter-finals.





ITF Egypt F20 Futures * Anirudh Chandrasekar and Issam Haitham Taweel (Egypt) [1] beat Mohamed Hesham (Egypt) and Ali Zaghloul (Egypt) 6-2, 6-2 in first round.

* Tejas Chaukulkar and Vasisht Cheruku beat Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi and Vignesh Peranamallur 6-4, 6-4 in first round.