Rutuja Bhosale won the ITF Futures doubles title in Darwin, Australia, with her Japanese partner Hiroko Kuwata on Friday.

Rutuja and Hiroko, seeded fourth in the tournament, beat Kimberly Birrellof Australia and Katy Dunne of Great Britain 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara of Philippines won the doubles title in ITF Thailand F4 Futures after a 6-3, 7-5 win in the final against the Thai duo of Nuttanon Kadchapanan and Palaphoom Kovapitukted.

Karunuday, however, lost to Kento Takeuchi of Japan 6-7(3), 0-6 in the singles semi-finals.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan reached the men’s doubles final of the Chengdu Open with American partner Austin Krajicek.

Jeevan and Austin beat Portugal’s João Sousa and Argentina’s Guido Pella 7-5, 6-1 in the semi-final. The duo will take on the Croatian pair of Mate Pavić and Ivan Dodig, who are the tournament’s top seeds.

Jeevan and Austin had beaten Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 7-5 to reach the semi-finals.

MEN'S MATCHES TOURNAMENT RESULTS Chengdu Open (ATP 250) * Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Krajicek beat João Sousa (Portugal) and Guido Pella (Argentina) 7-5, 6-1 in the semi-final. ITF Thailand F4 Futures (USD 15K) * Karunuday Singh lost to Kento Takeuchi (Japan) 6-7(3), 0-6 in the semi-finals.



DOUBLES



* Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara (Philippines) [2] beat Nuttanon Kadchapanan (Thailand) and Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Thailand) 6-3, 7-5 in the final.