Kerala Blasters registered only their second win against two-time champions ATK through late goals from debutants Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic in the Indian Super League opener at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Kerala dominated proceedings in the first half but had nothing to show at the end of it. Kolkata, meanwhile, were slow in their passing and looked susceptible at the back. With Kalu Uche sitting on the bench, the hosts lacked the bite upfront and were unable to test Dheeraj Singh’s goal.

Kerala, on the other hand, controlled the midfield and created a few promising opportunities before the break. Left-back Lalruatthara was a revelation and stood out with his link-up play with the Kerala attackers. His pin-point cross almost resulted in Kerala scoring their opener as early as the third minute of the game, but Poplatnik’s header went just wide of the post.

Arindam Bhattacharya was yet again tested with Sahal Abdul Samad firing one from distance. The ATK goalie tipped the ball around the post with his fingertips. ATK started the second half well but the balance once again tipped in Kerala’s favour when Ghanaian Courage Pekuson, who came on in the second half, pulled the strings in midfield.

Kerala were finally rewarded in the 77th minute of the game. Stojanovic’s shot from distance clipped Gerson’s leg, bobbed in the air and fell kindly for Poplatnik, who beat defender John Johnson to the header. Kerala sealed their victory through Stojanovic rifling a cracking shot past Bhattacharya. This was only the two-time finalists’ second win over ATK and first at the Salt Lake Stadium, which was far from being a full house.