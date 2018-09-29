Manchester City took advantage of Liverpool’s late kick-off at Chelsea on Saturday to move top of the Premier League as Manchester United slumped to a third defeat in seven league games, 3-1 at West Ham.

United now trail their city rivals by nine points in 10th and could trail Liverpool by 11 should Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their 100 percent record at Stamford Bridge.

City showed the gulf in class between both sides of Manchester as Brighton, who beat United earlier this season, were comfortably seen off at the Etihad 2-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

City face a big trip to Hoffenheim in the Champions League in midweek having lost at home to Lyon to open their campaign, but they have suffered no such domestic struggles in defence of their title.

Leroy Sane’s pace again made a big impact as the German’s low cross was tapped home by Sterling at the back post for his fourth goal of the season.

City could have had many more goals to show for their dominance, but had to wait until 25 minutes from time when Aguero slotted home after a neat one-two with Sterling. “Every time we lost the ball, we recovered and attacked with players at the edge of their penalty box. That is a dream for us,” said a delighted Pep Guardiola.