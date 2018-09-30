Deepika Kumari clinched her fifth World Cup Finals podium when she defeated Germany’s Lisa Unruh in a shoot-off to bag the bronze medal in Samsun, Germany on Sunday.

The former world number one, who had won four silver medals in the World Cup Finals before this, was tied 5-5 at the end of fifth set against Unruh but needed just one shot to clinch the bronze medal as both the archers hit a 9 but the Indian was far closer to the centre.

Kumari had gone into the fifth set needing just a tie but could not produce a 10 on her final shot to guarantee her a medal and sported a wiry smile of relief after winning the shoot-off.

Korea’s Lee Eun Gyeong clinched the gold medal after defeating Turkey’s Yasemin Anagoz 6-4.

Earlier in the semifinals, Kumari kept pace with Anagoz till the third set with both the archers levelled on 3-3. But the local girl raised the bar in the final two sets while the Indian could not shoot a single 10 and lost 3-7.

This was India’s second bronze medal in the competition after Abhishek Verma had bagged the bronze medal in men’s compound event.