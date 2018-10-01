AFC Under-16 C’ship QF, India v South Korea, live: GK Niraj Kumar and Co keep South Koreans at bay
Updates from the last eight clash between India and Asia powerhouse South Korea in Malaysia.
Live updates
After 65 mins, Korea 0-0 India: Corners galore for Korea now but Niraj and Co holding on strong. The goalkeeper made another good low save from a tight angle in that period.
After 63 mins, Korea 0-0 India: Korea make their second sub as India see off the first hour without conceding a goal and with a couple of chances to score themselves. Shabbir, meanwhile, must be careful with his fouls as he is already on a yellow, gets a talking to from the referee.Another corner for Korea in the 64th min., who try a variation but its cleared well.
After 59 mins, Korea 0-0 India: Korea win another corner after a counterattack down the left is cleared beyond the byline but it’s cleared away. India seeing more of the ball too in this half.
After 56 mins, Korea 0-0 India: YELLOW CARD for Shabeer Ahmed and from the resulting free kick Jeong hits the cross bar but it was high and dipping late. Didn’t look threatening.
52nd minute: SHOT! Brilliant technique by Givson Singh who cracks a volley on target, saved well by the Korean goalkeeper. Superb play by the Indian youngster, good save. India cannot make the most of the corner.
After 50 mins, Korea 0-0 India: India begin the half more positively, Vikram goes marauding forward down the right but is thwarted before he could cross the ball. Free kick for Korea for a good position down the right in the 48th minute after a foul by Bekey. Defended well by India who cover the angles correctly.
REMINDER: There is no extra time in this match, it’ll penalties if the scores are level after 90 mins.
SECOND HALF: Team India in a huddle. Korea make a change, the No 11 Jeong is brought on to the field.
HALF TIME: As the senior team goalkeeper praises the U16 team, no doubt that Niraj Kumar was the best player of that half for India.
Here’s that shot by Ravi that was punched away:
HALF-TIME - Korea 0-0 India:
A shot on target for India at the dying seconds of the half for India! Ravi unleashes a strong shot from the left flank, the Korean goalkeeper punches it away. Good finish to the half for India as they hold strong defensively.
After 45 mins, Korea 0-0 India, 1 min added on: Korea’s 7th corner of the half is also dealt with by India. A collision at the left touchline sees a break in play but both players alright to carry on.
After 40 mins, Korea 0-0 India: Five minutes away from half-time, can India keep this game goallless?
Here’s a look at that top save by Niraj a little while earlier.
After 38 mins, Korea 0-0 India: SAVE! This is brilliant from Niraj, the best save of the match by far. Choi with another shot, this time with his left. This seems to be heading in but Niraj gets a strong left arm in time. Sixth corner for Korea, that’s cleared by India too. Korea getting closer to the lead, though, you get the feeling.
35th minute: SAVE! Shot from Choi from the right side, Niraj goes down well to his left and makes a sharp low save. The Indian goalkeeper continues to impress... that must be the first shot on target by the way. Korea foul inside the box from the resulting corner.
After 33 mins, Korea 0-0 India: Korea aren’t creating too many clear cut chances at the moment, it must be said. At the half-hour mark, a free kick for India from the half way line after Vikram wins a free kick down the right, a chance to put the ball in Korea’s box but it’s straight to their goalkeeper rather tamely.
Corner Korea in the 33rd min and Niraj misses the flight of this one, luckily for India the header goes well wide.
After 26 mins, Korea 0-0 India: India staying organised at the back. The conditions are not ideal for possession play (with the ball repeatedly holding up on the turf which looks overused) so Korea struggling to build fluent moves as well. Could explain why they are looking to play more crosses than through balls. Their attempts at breaking through the heart of the Indian defence not paying off so far.
After 22 mins, South Korea 0-0 India: More pressure from Korea, as a shot goes past Niraj’s goal after a few nice touches outside the box. Korea sustaining the pressure but their shooting radar is a little off. Niraj meanwhile is doing plenty of catching from Korea’s crosses and doing it well. A rare foray forward for India comes to nothing. Ridge Melvin, No 9, cutting an isolate figure so far, not surprisingly.
After 15 mins, South Korea 0-0 India: SAVE! A big scramble in the Indian box results in a series of half-blocks and clearance, including a save by Neeraj in between, results in a goal kick for India eventually. A minute later, Korea’s third corner is powerfully punched away by Neeraj. He’s been impressive so far.
But India are barely seeing the ball going forward now.
10th minute: A shot from the left side of the box for Korea, a diving block results in Korea’s second corner. Neeraj makes a good catch from the set-play.
After 9 mins, South Korea 0-0 India: Early corner for South Korea, in the 7th minute, but it’s cleared away. Korea dictating the tempo now after a scrappy start. Long balls into the Indian defence causing a few problems.
After 5 mins, South Korea 0-0 India: Early pattern being set in this match. South Korea will see large share of possession but India have showed glimpses of good forward play down the left flank early on.
1’: We are underway in Malaysia! Good luck, Team India. Here’s a confirmation of the playing XI for this game.
6.14 pm: The Indian national anthem sung loudly and proudly by the U16 team.. we are all set for kick-off!
6.10 pm: “Anything can happen in a football match and anything can happen in the elimination rounds. We cannot predict the future but will play our hearts out to make a dream come true”: Captain Vikram Partap
The teams are out in the middle now for National Anthems.
5.59 pm: South Korea are touted as the favourites to win the title, having scored 12 goals from their three group league matches without conceding any. India have also not conceded a single goal as yet but they will be hit hard with the suspension of central defender Bikash Yumnam for double booking.
“We all know the gravity of the moment and what it will mean for Indian football. But at the same time, we will play without pressure and back ourselves up as underdogs,” Bibiano had said.
5.53 pm: Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, India have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship for the first time in 16 years and now Korea, one of the strongest teams in the competition, stand in between.
In 2002, the Indian U-16 team lost to Korea 1-3 in the same stage.
“We know Korea Republic are the favourites and we are the underdogs,” said the head coach.
“But we have been the underdogs since the group-stages and we are banking on the same against Korea Republic,” he added.
5.45 pm: More good luck messages from the senior team members...
5.40 pm: Good luck messages have been pouring in for this young Indian team. Senior team captain Sunil Chhetri recorded a lovely video message to the boys earlier today.
5.34 pm: Here’s India’s starting lineup for the big game.
05.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-final as India takes on the mighty South Korea. At stake is not just a spot in the semi-final, but qualification for the next U-17 World Cup. This Indian team could create history tonight but standing in front of them will be tournament favourites and Asian powerhouse Korea Republic. Kick-off is 45 minutes away.