A 67th-minute strike by second-half substitute Jeong Sang-Bin ended India’s impressive run at the AFC U-16 Championship with favourites South Korea recording a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar, who was perhaps the best Indian player on the pitch, got down well to a shot from MS Choi but could only parry it to the onrushing Korean forward who scored from close range. India paid the price for a series of missed clearances in the lead-up to the goal while Kumar was left disappointed with touching the ball on to Jeong.

This was the first goal conceded by India in the tournament and their defence once again showed great resolve in keeping the Koreans at bay, a side who was scoring for fun in the group stage, defeating Australia 3-0 and Afghanistan 7-0. On the night, Korea could only score the solitary goal that came after a series of great saves by Kumar.

India, who would have been assured of a spot in the next edition of U-17 World Cup in Peru with a win in this game, had the best chance of the first 60 minutes of play, with Givson Singh striking a brilliant volley early in the second half that the Korean goalkeeper just about managed to keep out.

After conceding the goal, coach Bibiano Fernandes made a series of substitutions as India fought hard to find a way back into the match, but Korea displayed good game management to emerge victorious.

