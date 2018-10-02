Mumbai: Spanish midfielder Mario Arques enjoyed a memorable introduction to the Indian Super League as he masterminded Jamshedpur’s 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai’s attackers, in a story similar to last season, failed to create clear-cut opportunities for much of the contest.

Substitute Pablo Morgado added a late second goal for Cesar Ferrando’s side with a cool finish from a tight angle.

The first half belonged to Jameshedpur, who began on the front foot and Arques was in the thick of things, playing a couple of probing passes early to keep defender Lucian Goian and Co on their toes.

Mumbai were just settling into a passing rhythm when Arques gave the visitors the lead, making no mistake from a header at the far post on the right.

Mumbai were unable to stitch any attacks of note. On the counter-attack, Jamshedpur were sharp and found spaces between the lines. Yet again, it was Arques who was pulling the strings. Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Carlos Calvo, on either flank, threatened.

Mumbai did get a sniff after striker Modou Sougou was through on goal after defender Raju Gaikwad had inexplicably failed to control the ball in the box. Jameshedpur survived with Subhashish Roy Choudhury pulling off the first of many good saves in the evening.

Rafael Bastos also got a similar chance but yet again, the Jamshedpur goalie held his nerve to thwart the attack.

Jamshedpur started the second half with a lot of promise too and Mumbai needed skipper Goian to pull off a goal-line clearance to keep their chances alive in the contest.

From the hour mark, the game drifted towards a tactical midfield battle. Calvo showed more presence in the final third as Arques’s influence in the game faded.

With a quarter of an hour left in the game, Jameshedpur missed the chance to go 2-0 up when Sumeet Passi failed to control his volley off Calvo’s shot.

Mohammad Rafique sent the Mumbai crowd into delirium with a cool finish but was well off-side. Sougou’s effort with eight minutes to go was a tighter call from the linesman, one that saw an infuriated Jorge Costa storm towards the corner flag to demonstrate to the official what he thought of his decision. The Portuguese coach mockingly asked for a video referral.

Jamshedpur sealed the three points with substitute Morgado, who applied a classy finish from the right on a quick breakaway in injury time.