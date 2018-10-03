After threatening to take legal recourse following the Sports Ministry’s call to exclude him from the list of Khel Ratna awardees, wrestler Bajrang Punia has now been recommended for the Padma Shri, The Times of India reported.

Punia, who won medals at both the Commonwealth Games and Asiad is set to receive the award along with fellow wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The recommendation for Bajrang and Vinesh was made by the Sports Ministry, the report stated. The nomination has now been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is not uncommon for sportspersons to receive a padma award ahead of the Khel Ratna. Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who received the Khel Ratna this year, had been accorded the Padma Shri earlier. The Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Bajrang had met Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore last month as he felt aggrieved over being ignored for the sports award.