Teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw is set to open alongside KL Rahul in the first Test against the West Indies after India on Wednesday started the practice of naming their final 12 before the start of every game.

The move of naming the final 12 ahead of the game has more or less settled the debate on the playing eleven.

Prithvi, who earned a maiden call-up midway into the England tour but did not get a game, has been preferred over Mayank Agarwal for the series opener.

A look back at some of the teenager’s high points through his short yet impressive career.

Record in Harris Shield

Then 14, the Mumbai teenager created a national record, hitting an astonishing 546 playing for Rizvi Springfield against St Francis D’Assisi in an inter-school match for the prestigious Harris Shield.

Touted as one of the bright young prospects emerging out of Mumbai school of batsmanship, the youngster smashed 85 boundaries and five sixes in the match played at the Azad Maidan.

In the process, Prithvi became the first schoolboy cricketer to hit a 500 plus score in an official inter-school match.

Leading India to U-19 WC title

The youngster led from the front as India lifted the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. As skipper, Prithvi scored 261 runs from 6 innings, becoming the highest run-scorer among Indian captains in the junior world tourney. He scored at an average of 65.25.

The tally helped him surpass Unmukht Chand’s 246 runs mark notched up during the 2012 edition.

As captain, he oversaw an Indian campaign that saw the team win all their matches, including victories over Pakistan and Australia in the semi-final and final respectively.

Prithvi Shaw's mini timeline #INDvWI



14 yrs – Scores 546 for school

17 – Makes FC debut

17 – Century in Ranji & Duleep Trophy

18 – Leads India U19 to WC title

18 – Has 5 FC 100s, plays IPL

18 years, 329 days – Set to play his maiden Test — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 3, 2018

Century on Ranji debut

Prithvi showed maturity beyond years, anchoring a fabulous fourth innings chase with a debut hundred, as Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets to enter the Ranji Trophy final for the 46th time.

He was drafted into the side immediately after his stint with the India U-19 team, young Shaw scored 120 as Mumbai chased down 251 in only 62.1 overs. At 17 years and 57 days, Prithvi became just the second youngest Mumbai cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar, to hit a Ranji century on debut.

His temperament was top notch as he faced 175 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and a six.

In the season, Prithvi would score five centuries from seven first-class matches. Only Tendulkar, with seven hundreds, had scored more tons as an 18-year-old in first-class cricket in India.

Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut

After slamming a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, Prithvi followed it up with a ton in his first Duleep Trophy game as well. Through his feat he became the youngest cricketer to score a century in the final match of Duleep Trophy, reaching the milestone while propping up India Red against India Blue.

At 17 years and 320 days, Shaw became the second youngest player to notch up a three-figure mark in the Duleep Trophy, many years after Tendulkar created one when he was 17 years and 262 days old.

Owing to the Mumbaikar’s 154, India Red finished the first day of the five-day final at 317 for five in 83.3 overs.