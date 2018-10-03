With focus trained on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Asian Games double-medalist sprinter Dutee Chand is gearing up to train overseas, PTI reported.

“Basically, I always look to improve on my personal bests. There are no better fighters than me in India. And moreover there are just a handful of events that go on in the country Senior Federation Cup, Senior Nationals and the state-meet. So, working for just these three competitions, and given that there’s a lack of good fighters, the timings are not coming (along),” said Dutee, who won two medals at the recent Asian Games.

“Now with the state government declaring that it would help by funding for the preparations of the Tokyo Olympics, I will head out of the country and participate in big competitions to get a better timing because my body’s equipped for that,” explained the 22-year-old sprinter from Odisha.

According to Dutee, the Indian athletes clock around 11.6-11.7 seconds and training with them won’t help her. “In 100 metres, if there’s someone running in front of you, it acts as an extra motivation to go past that athlete. In India, there are athletes who are clocking around 11.6-11.7s. Hence, running with them won’t ever help me achieve a timing around the 11s mark.”

“Once I train with sprinters outside India, they’ll guide me on my mistakes and where I should improve. Also, I need to work on my strength training because theres not much regarding that in India,” she said.

Dutee is aiming to clock 11.15 in 2019 in the 100 metres track and cut it further at the Tokyo Olympics. “For 2019, my target is 11.15s and for the Tokyo Olympics, I’ve kept a target of 11-11.1s (in 100 metres). Let’s see how far it goes,” she added.