Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to hit a century on debut as he slammed a 99-ball hundred on day one of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.
Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached his 50 in a quickfire 56 deliveries. At lunch, he was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, in a strong recovery after India lost an early wicket of KL Rahul in Rajkot.
Shaw then marked his international arrival with an array of strokes against what looked like a toothless West Indian bowling attack.
Shaw hit 15 fours in his knock and put on an as yet unbeaten second wicket partnership with Pujara, who was left playing second fiddle to his much younger and more aggressive partner. His approach and batting style was praised all over Twitter for being bold and fearless.