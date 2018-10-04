Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to hit a century on debut as he slammed a 99-ball hundred on day one of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached his 50 in a quickfire 56 deliveries. At lunch, he was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, in a strong recovery after India lost an early wicket of KL Rahul in Rajkot.

Shaw then marked his international arrival with an array of strokes against what looked like a toothless West Indian bowling attack.

Shaw hit 15 fours in his knock and put on an as yet unbeaten second wicket partnership with Pujara, who was left playing second fiddle to his much younger and more aggressive partner. His approach and batting style was praised all over Twitter for being bold and fearless.

Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IIM2IifRAd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2018

It’s been the Shaw show. Congratulations Prithvi Shaw, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai , ladke mein bahut dum hai #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/obEcSylvCV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2018

This boy is class and a lambi race ka ghoda- Prithvi Shaw. So good to watch #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2018

What a moment! 18 years of age, debuting for India's test cricket squad and scores a century! 💯 Well done Prithvi Shaw! #INDvWI @PrithviShaw — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2018

Wonderful century on debut for Prithvi Shaw. Great to see a 18 year old go out and play his natural game. Got a bright future. #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/e86XPsg6ho — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 4, 2018

Congratulations to Prithvi Shaw for a hundred on debut. Love the fact that he can score at a strike rate of 100 just batting instinctively without looking to over attack or by taking risks. 👏👏👏🙏#PrithviShaw — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2018

This @PrithviShaw has such a remarkable personal story. Lost his mother early, his father toiled with him in Bombay to make him a cricketer. And now he’s following the path to greatness. Sport is truly man’s greatest creation. #IndiavsWestIndies — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) October 4, 2018

Hundred on Ranji debut, hundred on Duleep debut, hundred on Test debut. Know another student from that school..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 4, 2018

Someone forgot to tell @PrithviShaw it’s his debut! A commanding hundred and playing like it’s his 100th Test! Special talent #INDvWI — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 4, 2018

A look at the numbers

Fastest centuries on Test debut (balls):



85 Shikhar Dhawan

93 Dwayne Smith

99 PRITHVI SHAW#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 4, 2018

Jan 2017: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 16th Mumbai batsman to score a hundred on first-class debut

Oct 2018: Prithvi Shaw becomes the 15th India batsman to score a hundred on Test debut #INDvWI — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 4, 2018