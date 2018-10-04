Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw, who is 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on day one.

He becomes India’s second youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against in England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Youngest Test centurions Batsman Age Opposition, venue and year Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh) 17 years and 61 days Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2001 Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan) 17 years and 78 days India in Delhi, 1961 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 17 years and 107 days England in Manchester, 1990 Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe) 17 years and 352 days West Indies in Harare, 2001 Imran Nazir (Pakistan) 18 years and 154 days West Indies in Bridgetown, 2000 Saleem Malik (Pakistan) 18 years and 323 days Sri Lanka in Karachi, 1982 Prithvi Shaw (India) 18 years and 329 days West Indies in Rajkot, 2018 Bold denotes Test debut

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

Shaw is the seventh youngest international batsman to score his first Test century. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.

Indian centurions on Test debut Batsman Score Opposition, venue and year Lala Amarnath 118 England in Mumbai, 1933 Deepak Shodhan 110 Pakistan in Kolkata, 1952 AG Kripal Singh 100* New Zealand in Hyderabad, 1955 Abbas Ali Baig 112 England in Manchester, 1959 Hanumant Singh 105 England in Delhi, 1964 Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia in Kanpur, 1969 Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand in Auckland, 1976 Mohammad Azharuddin 110 England in Kolkata, 1984 Pravin Amre 103 South Africa in Durban, 1992 Sourav Ganguly 131 England at Lord's, 1996 Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa in Bloemfontein, 2001 Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2010 Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia in Mohali, 2013 Rohit Sharma 177 West Indies in Kolkata, 2013 Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies in Rajkot, 2018

Shaw was dismissed for 134 at the stroke of tea after playing a loose shot against leg spinner Devendra Bishoo. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease at tea, with India at 232/3.

With inputs from AFP