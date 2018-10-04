Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw, who is 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on day one.

He becomes India’s second youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against in England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Youngest Test centurions

Batsman Age Opposition, venue and year
Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh) 17 years and 61 days Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2001
Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan) 17 years and 78 days India in Delhi, 1961
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 17 years and 107 days England in Manchester, 1990
Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe) 17 years and 352 days West Indies in Harare, 2001
Imran Nazir (Pakistan) 18 years and 154 days West Indies in Bridgetown, 2000
Saleem Malik (Pakistan) 18 years and 323 days Sri Lanka in Karachi, 1982
Prithvi Shaw (India) 18 years and 329 days West Indies in Rajkot, 2018
Bold denotes Test debut

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

Shaw is the seventh youngest international batsman to score his first Test century. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.

Indian centurions on Test debut

Batsman Score Opposition, venue and year
Lala Amarnath 118 England in Mumbai, 1933
Deepak Shodhan 110 Pakistan in Kolkata, 1952
AG Kripal Singh 100* New Zealand in Hyderabad, 1955
Abbas Ali Baig 112 England in Manchester, 1959
Hanumant Singh 105 England in Delhi, 1964
Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia in Kanpur, 1969
Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand in Auckland, 1976
Mohammad Azharuddin 110 England in Kolkata, 1984
Pravin Amre 103 South Africa in Durban, 1992
Sourav Ganguly 131 England at Lord's, 1996
Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa in Bloemfontein, 2001
Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2010
Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia in Mohali, 2013
Rohit Sharma 177 West Indies in Kolkata, 2013
Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies in Rajkot, 2018

Shaw was dismissed for 134 at the stroke of tea after playing a loose shot against leg spinner Devendra Bishoo. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were at the crease at tea, with India at 232/3.

