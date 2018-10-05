The comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw are inevitable, both Mumbai batsman who got an early break in the Indian team and scored Test centuries as teenagers.

Shaw enjoyed a dream debut against the West Indies in the Test series opener, scoring a sublime 134 at Rajkot, and at 18 years and 329 days, became the youngest Indian to reach three figures in his first outing.

Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16, said that the path ahead will be slightly easier for Shaw as he has cleared the first hurdle with his impressive century. He spoke about how he always saw the teenager as an India international with the potential he had.

“A big question mark always is ‘a guy has done well at the domestic level, now will he be able to do the same at the international level?’ However talented the guy is, there is always a question mark. And a century kind of seals it. The figure is magical. Everyone starts thinking differently. As far as I am concerned, the first hurdle that he was going to encounter is out of the way now. It cements your spot in the team and help you announce to the world that you belong here,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Shaw had scored a hundred on Ranji and Duleep Trophy debut, and carried on the same form on the international level.

Talking about the first time he met the teenager, the Indian cricket great said that he was confident that Shaw will go on to play for India after meeting him for the first time ten years back.

“Jagdish Chavan a friend of mine from MIG once asked me to take a look at Prithvi. He said ‘there’s this young kid who wants to meet you and it would be nice if you could have a look at him’. Prithvi wanted to discuss his game and he was very young at that time. So I had a look at him and at first glance, I told him (Chavan), this boy will end up playing for India. I remember telling him ‘you’re looking at a future India cricketer’. He said ‘are you sure?’ I said ‘mark my words, this guy will end up playing for India’,” Tendulkar added.

Among the things that impressed the Mumbai veteran was Shaw’s ability to learn quick as well as his handeye coordination and natural talent.

“The way he picked up the line and the length. It was really exceptional. At that age, no one can generate power. That comes with age. But technically how many guys are so correct. I could see that he had that natural talent, a gift and I felt not many guys have that...

“I feel he has the knack to adapt to different situations and conditions. To me, that is Prithvi’s biggest strength,” he added.

