The Premier Badminton League has roped in former International Cricket Council anti-corruption unit head Ravi Sawani as the chief anti-corruption and integrity officer ahead of the fourth edition of the league that begins on December 22.

Sawani, who has also worked with the Tamil Nadu Premier League, would soon be rolling out the anti-corruption policy and would address the franchise owners ahead of Monday’s players’ auction.

It is worth nothing that the Badminton World Federation recently banned two Malaysian badminton players for match fixing. Former world junior champion Zulfadli Zulkiffli was suspended for 20 years while Tan Chu Seang was banned for 15 years.

“The league has been taking big strides over the years and has already reached a million stage. The interest in the league has been increasing from all quarters. We felt it was time to put a foolproof system in place and mitigate the risk of any untoward incident,” said Atul Pande, Managing Director of Sportzlive, which holds the rights for conducting the league under the aegis of Badminton Association of India.

The fourth edition of the league will kick start with the Players’ Auction on Monday with nine-teams slugging it out for the honours from December 22 2018 to January 13, 2019.