India skipper Virat Kohli wants the Indian cricket board to relax the rule of restricting the presence of wives of players and support staff to a few weeks on overseas tours and allow them to stay with the squad for the entire duration, Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The report said Kohli made the suggestion to a BCCI official, who in turn conveyed the same to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Adminstrators.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” the paper quoted a BCCI source as saying.

However, the report claimed that the CoA is unlikely to take any decision on the matter soon and would wait till a new elected body is in place to run BCCI.

According to current rules, wives and family members of players and support staff are allowed to stay with the team for only two weeks.

Opinion has been divided across the world over whether wives and children should accompany teams during major tours. Many cricketing nations have restricted family time. The issue also comes to the fore during the football world cup when some nations allow wives and girlfriends to stay with the players while a few others put restrictions on their presence.