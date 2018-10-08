Tababi Devi Thangjam added a second medal to India’s tally at the 2018 Youth Olympics as she clinched a silver in women’s 44 kg judo at the ongoing 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. In the process, the teenager from Manipur became India’s first judoka to win an Olympic medal at any level.

She had reached the final on Sunday night India time, but went down to Maria Gimenez of Venezuela in the gold-medal clash. Gimenez won the bout after scoring an ippon point, which ended the contest.

In the semi-final she had beaten Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Crotia, also by scoring an ippon. The other opponents she overcame en route the final were Bhutan’s Yangchen and Erza Muminoviq of Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, shooter Shahu Tushar Mane had won the silver in 10m air rifle to open India’s medal tally in Argentina.

Tababi Devi is the Asian cadet champion in 2017 and won her second gold medal at the same level at the Cadet and Junior Asian Cup this year. At the continental level, she is a three-time champion according to the International Judo Federation website.