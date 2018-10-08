Spain’s Rafael Nadal maintained his comfortable lead in the latest ATP tennis rankings released on Monday ahead of second-placed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in third place.

Only one change affected the top 10 with Kevin Anderson of South Africa moving from ninth to eighth place while the biggest winner of the week was Georgia’s giant-killer Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The unseeded Georgian rose 11 places to 23rd in the rankings after beating world number four Juan Martin Del Potro in a shock China Open win.

Romania’s Simona Halep held on to the top spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki was second.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka jumped two positions to the fourth. Osaka, 21, became the top-ranked Japanese woman since Kimiko Date in 1995. Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Sloane Stephens of the United States, Julia Goerges of Germany and well as Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, jumped one spot to be ranked sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic climbed seven places up to the 33rd, after reaching the China Open quarter-finals.

Top-5 ranks