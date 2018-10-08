Swimmer Suyash Jadhav won India’s second gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia on Monday. He finished first in the men’s 50m Butterfly S7 (6-7) event with a timing of 00:32.71.

Suyash had already won two medals in the 200m Individual Medley and 50m Freestyle S7 categories. Track athlete Rakshitha Raju won the gold medal in the women’s 1500m (T11) event. She clocked a timing of 00:05:40.64 in the two-person race where only one medal was on offer. By virtue of beating Japan’s Inouchi Natsumi, the 17-year-old Indian bagged the gold medal.

Earlier, javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary had clinched India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Games, finishing on top in the men’s F42-44/61-64 category in Jakarta on Monday.

Chaudhary claimed the top honours with a best throw of 60.01m, which he managed in his third attempt.

