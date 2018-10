Manika Batra staged an incredible comeback from 0-3 down to defeat Ayhika Mukherjee 4-3 in the quarter-finals of the National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the Mhalunge-Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

From the fourth game, Manika wrested control and played cautious rallies to get the better of her opponent from RBI. Sagarika Mukherjee beat Pooja Sahasrabudhe 11-7, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 14-16, 11-4 in another women’s quarter-finals.

Amalraj, Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty beat their opponents in straight games to move into the men singles semi-finals while unseeded Anirban Ghosh accounted for second seed Sudhanshu Grover 4-2.

Amalraj accounted for Vivek Bhargava, playing for Rajasthan, 11-9, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6. Sharath trounced Subash Mani 13-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9.

Sanil Shetty beat Birdie Boro, of Assam, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7 while Anirban Ghosh defeated Sudhanshu Grover 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6.

Results

WOMEN

Quarterfinals: Divya Deshpande bt Selenadeepthi Selvakumar (TN) 11-2, 4-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8, Sagarika Mukherjee bt Pooja Sahasrabudhe (PSPB) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 14-16, 11-4, Madhurika Patkar bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 13-11, 11-9, Manika Batra bt Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) 6-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6, 11-7

Pre-quarterfinals: Selenadeepthi Selvakumar bt Priyadarsini Das (RBI) 11-2, 4-11, 16-14, 12-10, 13-11, Divya Deshpande bt Krittwika Sinha Roy (WB) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, Sagarika Mukherjee bt Poymantee Baisya (WB) 14-12, 6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6, Pooja Sahasrabudhe bt Surbhi Patwari (WBI 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-6, Madhurika Patkar bt Sreeja Akula (RBI) 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 18-16, Reeth Risya bt Senhora D’Souza (DB) 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, Ayhika Mukherjee bt Anindita Chakraborty (RSPB) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3, 11-9, Manika Batra bt Mallika Bhandarkar (AAI) 1-9, 12-10, 12-10, 12-10.

MEN

Quarterfinals: A. Amalraj bt Vivek Bhargava (Raj) 11-9, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6, A. Sharath Kamal bt Subash Mani (I&AD) 13-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9, Sanil Shetty bt Birdie Boro (Asm) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7, Anirban Ghosh bt Sudhanshu Grover (PSPB) 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6

Pre-quarterfinals: A. Amalraj bt Sourav Saha (Har) 11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, Vivek Bhargava bt Jubin Kumar (Har) 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, Subash Mani bt Shreyal Telang (Kar) 11-9, 23-21, 11-6, 11-7, A. Sharath Kamal bt Arjun Ghosh (AAI) 9-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, Sanil Shtty bt Parth Virmani (Del) 13-11, 3-11, 3-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, Birdie Boro bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, Anirban Ghosh bt Sushmit Sriram (AAI) 9-11, 11-3, 13-11, 11-4, 11-1, Sudhanshu Grover bt Jeet Chandra 11-4, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11,9-11, 11-5.