Jeremy Lalrinnunga became India’s first gold medallist in the Youth Olympics history when he lifted a total weight of 274 kg to clinch the top spot on the podium in the men’s 62 kg category in Buenos Aires late Monday.

The world youth championship silver medallist, a product of the Army Sports Institute, opened up a 2 kg lead over Turkey’s Cancer Toptas after the snatch category, and started the clean and jerk after all his competitors had finished their three lifts. His first lift of 142 kg was enough to win him the gold but went on to lift 150 kg in his third attempt to end with a 11 kg advantage over silver medallist Toptas.

Colombia’s Estiven Jose Villar Manjarres took the bronze medal with a total effort of 260 kg.

Jeremy’s effort also put an end to India’s long wait for the yellow metal, which had eluded the country’s athletes during the first two editions and also in the first three sessions in the Argentina capital. India had won seven silver medals in the first two editions of the Games.

In Buenos Aires, shooters Shahu Mane and Mehuli Ghosh came agonisingly close to winning the gold in the men’s and women’s 10m Air Rifle events but finished second best. Judoka Tababi Devi lost the girls 44kg final against Venezuela’s Maria Gimenez.